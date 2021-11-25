Possession
A Towanda man and woman both face possession charges for an incident on Aug. 30.
Towanda Borough police said that they assisted the Bradford County Children and Youth Services at Second Street in the borough after receiving reports of drug use in the residence.
When authorities knocked on the door, 27-year-old Emily Frisbie answered and then closed the door, which led CYS to knock again and 30-year-old Edwin Soper answered and let them into the residence, according to court documents.
Authorities saw four marijuana grinders on a shelf in the kitchen and they told Soper that they would get a search warrant unless they were given consent to search, court documents show.
Soper consented to a search of the property and police discovered drug paraphernalia that included a water pipe, glass pipes with residue of marijuana or methamphetamine, plastic storage containers with white crystalline residue, mirrors, scales, scraping devices and butane torch lighters, said police.
Frisbie and Soper each face a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Failure to register
A Wysox man faces two counts of felony failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police.
On Oct. 29, Pennsylvania State Police said that 43-year-old Bryon Mulno, a Tier 3 lifetime sex offender was employed at Wendy’s in Wysox Township.
On Nov. 9, state police confirmed with his manager that he was employed there since Oct. 12, however, Mulno had a verification period dated Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 where he failed to update his employment status, according to court documents.
Police said that Mulno also had a Facebook account that was not listed on his sex offender registry.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today at 11:30 a.m. with Judge Todd Carr.
Criminal mischief
A Monroeton man faces charges of misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage to property and summary harassment: subjecting other to physical contact for an incident on July 12 in Franklin Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said that an altercation happened at a residence on Route 414 between 57-year-old Harold Dean Kurt Manley and another individual.
There was damage to a vehicle and the owner said that Manley allegedly caused the damage after opening the door and attempted to grab another individual and pull them from the front passenger seat, according to court documents.
The tow bill for the vehicle was $500 and there are repair estimates of $2,981.78 for damages, which all total $3,481.78, court documents show.
Police said that Manley allegedly admitted to causing the damage to the vehicle and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.
Possession
A Sayre man faces possession charges that occurred in Asylum Township on Oct. 21.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw a car driving on Echo Beach Road and pull into a driveway, that had a suspended registration due to an insurance lapse and its owner had a NCIC failure to appear warrant for DUI.
The car was parked and the driver, 31-year-old Michael Francis Perry stood up and put his hands behind his back and allegedly said that he had drugs in his pocket, according to court documents.
He allegedly gave consent to remove the drugs and contraband from his pocket and he had suspected methamphetamine, suspected suboxone pills and a glass smoking device with residue, said police.
Perry faces two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and one count of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges that happened on Oct. 9.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they conducted a traffic stop on a car that failed to use its turn signal on Route 6 in Wysox Township.
The driver consented to a vehicle search and police found a book bag with a bag of green leafy marijuana and a crystal rock of methamphetamine inside it, according to court documents.
While questioned by police, the driver said that the book bag and drugs inside it belonged to 50-year-old Christopher Michael Clark and his identification card was found in a wallet inside the book bag, court documents show.
Police said that they went to Clark’s residence and spoke with him, which led Clark to allegedly admit that the drugs and book bag belonged to him.
Clark faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered. A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 23.
