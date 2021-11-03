Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an incident on Oct. 21.
In a residence on North Main Street, Towanda Borough Police said that 33-year-old Richard Dwayne Vargson had prescription pills that were not prescribed to him and a glass smoking device with white and brown residue on it.
Police also allegedly found hypodermic needles in a trash can and a small baggie with a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Vargson faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges in the borough.
Towanda Borough Police said that a truck was driving down Main Street with no headlights or taillights on in the early hours of Sept. 18 and a traffic stop was conducted at the Elks parking lot in Towanda Township.
Authorities spoke with the driver, 37-year-old James Byron Barrett who allegedly had slurred speech, glassy bloodshot eyes and alcohol on his breath, according to court documents.
He allegedly said that he had multiple alcoholic drinks before driving, which led to field sobriety tests being conducted and he was arrested for driving under the influence, court documents show.
Barrett faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary careless driving and summary period for requiring lighted lamps and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Retail theft
A Rome woman faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise on Oct. 21.
Athens Township Police said that 35-year-old Megan M. Lefever selected four items of clothing and put them into a bag that she brought with her in Walmart.
She placed other store items in front of the bag to conceal it and failed to pay for the items in the bag, which led Walmart employees to stop her at the door as she tried to leave, according to court documents.
The value of the stolen items was $295.13 and she faces a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7.
