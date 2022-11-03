DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Sept. 6.
Scott Steven Biddison, 57, was driving on Reuter Boulevard with an expired registration, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted in the Dandy Mini Mart parking lot around 10:36 p.m.
The vehicle smelled like alcohol and he displayed signs of impairment, police said. He admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and to consuming marijuana earlier in the day. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested.
Biddison faces charges that include two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, summary careless driving and summary Pennsylvania vehicle registration expired over 60 days. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A Towanda man faces possession faces for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Oct. 8.
Walter K. Donovan, 60, was driving on Route 220 with an expired registration around 4:42 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted on Plaza Drive. Donovan told police that he was going to Athens, but was driving in the opposite direction. Police stated that they detected signs of criminal activity from Donovan. He denied consent for a vehicle search, which led police to call in a K9 unit that detected narcotics in the vehicle. It was towed to state police’s Towanda headquarters. Police later obtained a search warrant. Inside the vehicle, police found a baggie of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe, according to court documents.
Donovan faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Sept. 4.
Billie Jo Barr, 49, crossed the double yellow lines it entered Route 220 from Thrasher Lane and proceeded to cross the yellow line and fog line multiple times around 12:30 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A traffic stop was conducted on the route and Barr displayed signs of impairment, police said. Barr admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. She had an open container of alcohol with her in the front passenger seat area. Field sobriety testing was performed, but could not be completed due to Barr’s inability to safely complete them.
Barr faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages, summary failure to keep right, summary disregard for a single traffic lane and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
