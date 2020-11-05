Fist fight
Travis Clyde Belcher, 38, and Andrew Dan Floyd, 30, both of Towanda, were charged with the misdemeanors for simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 22, a trooper was dispatched to a residence at 192 James Street in North Towanda Township.
When the officer arrived, he found Belcher with an open cut above his left eye. Belcher told the officer that he had gotten into a fight with Andrew Dan Floyd Jr. at his residence. He said that Floyd followed him home, and then they got into another altercation in front of Belcher’s residence.
According to the criminal complaint, the fight resulted in a wrestle to the ground. Belcher noted that they punched each other until they were separated. Once they were separated, Floyd left.
A witness told the trooper that she saw the two men fistfighting, and that she pulled Floyd off of Belcher and told him to go home.
The trooper then went to Floyd’s residence at 15 Porter Place, Towanda Borough. During his discussion with Floyd, the trooper noted that he had scrapes on his knuckles, shoulders, and back.
Belcher’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. and Floyd’s for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Drug possession
Connor Lee Strange, 27, of New Albany, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized transfer of registration.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at about 7:50 a.m. on Sept. 3, a trooper observed a silver mustang with a black convertible top traveling south on Route 220. A check of the plates showed the trooper that the car had the registration of a Subaru.
The trooper pulled the driver for the incorrect plates in the Route 6 area. The driver didn’t have his license with him and was later identified as Connor Lee Strange.
Strange told the trooper that he had a marijuana pipe in his possession. A search of the car resulted in finding the pipe, which had marijuana residue.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Drug crime
Christopher Joe Williams, 25, of Canton, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia for a marijuana plant and related paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28, a trooper interviewed Charles David Howard at the PSP Towanda Barracks. Howard, owner of the Sugar Creek RV Park along Route 6 in Burlington Township, was accompanied by Gwenn Ellen Bagley.
Bagley said in the interview that her father had lived in one of the RVs until he passed away about a week earlier. Bagley’s father had paid for the camper until Sept. 30.
At that time, Bagley’s son, Christopher Joe Williams, and daughter, Lilith Kay Bagley, were living in the RV. She noted that she didn’t have a key to the RV or a good relationship with either of her children.
Bagley said that she had gone by the RV to check on her father’s cat, which was currently in the camper. In doing so, she noticed a marijuana plant through a window.
Once she told Toward about the plant, he took photos from outside the camper to show to the police.
A search warrant was later granted by Magisterial District Judge Carr and troopers arrived at the camper at about 7:25 p.m.
After they searched the camper, they seized the plant, along with THC wax and various drug paraphernalia.
The next day, troopers arrived at the kids grandmother’s residence at 557 West South Avenue, Canton Township after word from Bagley. Williams then accepted full responsibility for what was found in the camper.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Drug, offensive weapon possession
David John Pedro, 59, of New Albany, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia without registration, and prohibited possession of an offensive weapon.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 4:24 p.m. on Oct. 12, PSP Towanda received a call that David Pedro was at the Dandy Mini Mart. There was an active warrant out of Bradford County for Pedro for DUI.
Troopers arrived a few minutes later and placed Pedro under arrest for the warrant. Pedro did not resist arrest and admitted to having illegal substances on his person.
A consented search uncovered one hypodermic needle, a metal spoon, a clear plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine, and a switch blade knife with a white handle.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Drug possession
Ashley Rebekah Shinault, 34, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia without having proper registration to possess, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving without a license.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 12:23 p.m. on Sept. 5, a trooper was on a routine patrol when Shinault drove by in Towanda Borough. The trooper was unable to run her plates and pulled her over at the intersection of William Street and Locust Avenue.
While speaking with Shinault, the trooper noted that she appeared to be very nervous. This urged the trooper to ask her to step out of the car. When he asked if she had anything illegal in the car, she said there was a hypodermic needle in her purse.
The trooper reported that the needle he found within Shinault’s purse had methamphetamine residue.
Shinault was taken to PSP Towanda to be fingerprinted and processed and was later released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 9.
