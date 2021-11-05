Possession and public drunkenness
A Sayre man faces charges for possession and public drunkenness that occurred on Oct. 4.
Sayre Borough Police said that 36-year-old William A. Alvoid was walking through someone’s front yard on South Elmer Ave in the borough around 4 p.m. and they located him on Desmond Street.
He stated that he only tripped and fell in the yard and police noticed that he was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and dilated pupils, which led them to place him into custody for being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to court documents.
A police search of Avoid resulted in them finding a clear glass meth pipe with a white crystal-like substance and a burnt substance and he also had an active Sheriff’s warrant on him, court documents show.
Alvoid faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
His monetary bail was set at $25,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Flight and possession
A Towanda man faces charges of flight and possession that happened on Nov. 3.
In Wysox Township, Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw 27-year-old Austin R. Schoonover, who had an active warrant for burglary and he fled on foot into a corn field behind a residence on U.S. Route 6.
Police pursued him, which led to Schoonover being taken into custody and police found methamphetamine in his jeans pocket and they searched his car and found glass smoking devices and a backpack with a small spoon and metal pipe inside it, court documents show.
Schoonover faces charges of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
His monetary bail was set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
