Athens simple assault
Lane Wright, 32, of Athens is facing simple assault related charges following an incident on East Frederick Street in Athens on Nov. 14.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Borough police were dispatched to the residence for a reported domestic dispute. The victim related that Wright woke him up demanding money so that he could purchase cigarettes. The victim refused to give Wright the money which causes him to become agitated. Wright is accused of attacking the victim on the stairs of the residence, striking him in the chest and head. According to police, Wright admitted to attacking the victim and stated that the victim provoked him. Wright further stated that he was watching videos and had a right to attack the victim.
Wright is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Wright is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre criminal trespass
Karen Agnew, 55, and Kenneth Agnew, 57, of Sayre are facing a charge of felony criminal trespass — break into structure in the second degree following an incident on Lincoln Street in Sayre on Nov. 8.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police received a call stating that a landlord entered a victim’s property without permission and the victim wanted to press charges. The residence falls in Athens Township jurisdiction and was investigated by Athens Township police. The victims related that they knew of two separate occasions that the Agnews had entered their home without giving prior notice which was required in the lease agreement. The victims had set up a game camera in their residence when they left on vacation and the camera caught Karen and Kenneth Agnew entering the residence, noticing the camera and then exiting the residence. Both admitted to entering the residence, but felt they had a right to as they owned the building, according to the police.
Karen and Kenneth Agnew have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 3 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Athens DUI
Kristy Arnold, 41, of Columbia Cross Roads is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Wells Avenue in Athens on July 4.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Borough police were dispatched for a reported possibly intoxicated driver who almost struck a vehicle. The vehicle’s description matched Arnold’s vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted. Arnold is accused of giving signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test. Arnold denied a blood draw following the test.
Arnold is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense and misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense.
Arnold has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.