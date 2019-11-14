DUI
A Town of Barton man faces charges following a Nov. 10 traffic stop in which police detected a strong marijuana smell.
Sayre police had stopped Ryan Nathaniel Smith, 26, on North Keystone Avenue after his vehicle crossed the center yellow line twice, according to the affidavit of probable cause. In addition to the smell of marijuana, police noted that Smith and his passenger had glassy eyes, and Smith was unable to provide proof of insurance. A small baggie of suspected marijuana was found on Smith, and a search of his vehicle uncovered a push pin, scale, and two marijuana seeds. Smith refused field sobriety and blood testing.
Smith was charged with misdemeanor DUI and the summary violation of careless driving.
Assault
A Sayre man faces charges after an argument over taking money out of the victim’s account without permission turned physical.
Robert Longenberger, 35, punched the victim in the face and, after a dog bit his hand, started choking the victim, according to Sayre police. Longenberger was not at the scene when police responded to the incident, and were told he was headed toward the Berwick area.
Longenberger was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. A summons was issued.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces charges after Sayre police said she nearly hit multiple parked cars shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Lynette Rose Ford, 35, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu when police on patrol in the West Lockhart Street area noticed her vehicle nearly strike one car parked along the street, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police, noting that she was also driving at a high rate of speed, followed her over the West Packer Avenue bridge and saw her nearly collide with two other cars while traveling north on North Thomas Avenue. After pulling the car over, police said there was a strong smell of alcohol, and Ford appeared unsteady, lethargic, and confused during field sobriety testing. A breath test showed signs of alcohol, and a search of her purse uncovered several prescription medications, three Smirnoff raspberry shooters, and a small amount of marijuana. Blood testing at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital resulted in 108+-7 mg/dL of ethanol, a blood alcohol concentration of .108+-.007g/100mL, 3.7+-.9ng/mL of buprenorphine, and 13+-5ng/mL of norbuprenorphine.
Ford was charged with four different misdemeanor DUI charges related to alcohol and drugs as well as the misdemeanors of possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and the summary violations of restrict alcoholic beverage and careless driving.
Possession of a controlled substance
A Dushore man faces charges after Sayre police said he was found with a variety of drug paraphernalia following a Nov. 11 traffic stop along Spring Street shortly after midnight.
Todd Emerson Moore, 31, was initially pulled over after a check of his vehicle’s registration revealed it was expired, according to the affidavit of probable cause. While speaking with Moore, police noticed a plastic scoop with white powder residue commonly used to package narcotics. A later search uncovered a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, suboxone sublingual film, two plastic snort tubes with powder residue, another plastic scoop, two empty hypodermic needles, one “loaded” hypodermic needle, a bag of methamphetamine, a bag of suspected heroin, a broken methamphetamine pipe, a hypodermic needle cap, and a plastic cell phone wrapper with white powder residue. Moore admitted to police that he had snorted heroin before the traffic stop.
The suspected heroin was not immediately tested for safety reasons due to concerns it could contain fentanyl.
Moore was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI, along with the summary violations of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked — DUI related and driving unregistered vehicle. He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.
Possession of a controlled substance
An Elmira woman faces charges after Sayre police said three hypodermic needles, a clear glass pipe, and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine were uncovered from her vehicle.
Harley Alice Platt, 23, was stopped at the intersection of Cayuta Avenue and Shepard Road in Sayre by New York State Police after 10 p.m. on Aug. 12, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Sayre police were called to the scene to assist since Platt ended up in their jurisdiction after failing to stop for state authorities. Platt had an active warrant for drugs.
Platt was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.
Criminal mischief
A Sayre man faces charges after Sayre police said he kicked in the windshield of a car parked in a municipal lot along North Lehigh Avenue.
Darren Douglas Daniels, 32, was observed committing the act on security footage after showing his middle finger to someone off camera, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim also reported damage from Daniels trying to pry open her apartment door, along with several insults written on it in marker.
Daniels was charged with felony criminal trespass — break into structure, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor criminal mischief — damage property. He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.
DUI
A Burlington woman faces multiple charges after Pennsylvania State Police said she crashed her car into a utility pole during the evening of Sept. 27 in Ulster Township.
Melisa Ann Fusare, 44, was driving a 2008 Nissan Titan west on Laurel Hill Road when she failed to negotiate a left curve. Her vehicle kicked up rocks adorning a drainage pipe and then sheared a Penelec utility pole at its base, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police noted that Fusare smelled of alcohol, her eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and she admitted to drinking at a bar in Sayre before the crash. A preliminary breath test also showed signs of alcohol. Following blood testing, her blood alcohol content was .083%
Fusare faces two charges of misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance, as well as the summary violations of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and careless driving.
Use/possession of drug paraphernalia
An Ulster Township man faces multiple drug related charges after Pennsylvania State Police came across his vehicle shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 2 in a pull-off next to Liberty Corners Road in Towanda Township.
Randy Lee Wayman, 47, was inside of the 2013 Toyota Corolla and showed signs of impairment to the degree that he was incapable of operating the vehicle, according to police. A search of the vehicle uncovered unspecified drugs and drug paraphernalia. A blood test showed the presence of 30 ng of amphetamine and 430 ng of methamphetamine in his system.
Wayan faces six misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia charges, as well as misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, DUI general impairment, and DUI controlled substance.
Harassment
An Apalachin, New York, man face misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary harassment charges after Pennsylvania State Police said a victim in Ulster Township received several threatening messages from him.
Donald I. Thompson, 42, left the messages during a period of time on Nov. 5, with the last one threatening to kill the victim.
PFA violation
A Columbia Cross Roads woman faces a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jodie Ann Simons, 36, showed up to an Ulster Township residence, violating a protection of abuse order against her.
Simple assault
A Monroe Township man faces the charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.
Tyler Daniel Cordner, 24, was involved in an argument that turned physical when he shoved the victim and threw a pencil box at her, cutting her above her left eye, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Man caught after fleeing traffic stop
A Monroe Township man faces multiple drug related charges after Pennsylvania State Police said he fled a Nov. 6 traffic stop, but was caught a little more than an hour later.
Walter Lawrence Reynolds Jr., 32, was turning his black Nissan sedan onto Grant Street from Main Street in Towanda Borough when a trooper noticed his loud exhaust, according to the affidavit of probable cause. After a traffic stop was conducted on Olive Street, Reynolds fled the scene and ran between multiple homes. A search of the vehicle uncovered a white container with suspected marijuana, five hypodermic needles, three naloxone strips, and one naloxone pill. Police also discovered that Reynolds had multiple active warrants out of Lycoming County and New York state.
A little more than an hour later, state police pulled over a Chevrolet pickup truck for an expired registration and found that Reynolds was inside, despite providing a false name of Dustin Mulcahy. A subsequent search found a plastic container and two plastic baggies containing a combine 14g of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe, a metal spoon with suspected drug residue, a digital scale, and a metal scraping device.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.
Rome theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft related incident that occurred on Main Street in Rome on Sept. 6. According to the release report, a blue “Irwin” axe is missing from the residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at 570-265-2186.
Ulster terroristic threats
Daniel Thompson, 42, of Appalachian, New York, is facing terroristic threat related charges following an incident on Route 220 in Ulster on Nov. 5. According to the release report, the Pennsylvania State Pennsylvania were for a reported threatening texts to a victim in regards to the custody of a 2-year-old girl. The release report states that the messages were graphic and violent in nature which caused the victim to fear for her safety.
Monroe harassment
James Taylor, 31, of Monroeton is facing harassment related charges following an incident on Brocktown Road in Monroe on Nov. 4. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the residence for a reported disturbance. On scene it was discovered that there was an altercation between the victim and Taylor where Taylor allegedly grabbed the victim and pinned them against a truck. Charges were filed through the Magisterial District Court.
Wysox theft
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a theft related incident that occurred on Vine Street in Wysox between Oct. 26 and Oct. 30. According to the release report, an unknown individual stole a wallet from the victim’s vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Rome scattering rubbish
Todd Fox, 36, of Rome is facing a charge of scattering rubbish following an incident on Block N. Orwell Road in Rome on Aug. 1. According to the release report, the Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of illegal dumping on private property. An investigation determined that Fox had been paid money to dispose of trash at the Bradford County Landfill and instead dumped it over an embankment on two separate private properties. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
South Creek criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a criminal mischief related incident that occurred on Route 14 in South Creek between Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. According to the release report, the victim related that his vehicle was subject to criminal mischief which resulted in front tire damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Wysox dog attack
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a dog attack incident that occurred on Route 6 in Wysox on Nov. 6. According to the release report, troopers were dispatched for the report of two pit bulls attack a woman and her dog resulting in injuries to both. The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident at this time.
Sheshequin false reports to law enforcement
An Athens female is facing charges following an incident that occurred on Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin on Nov. 1. According to the release report, the Pennsylvania State Police stopped a vehicle due to an expired registration. While speaking with the operator, it was discovered that she provided a fictitious name and date of birth. The driver was then taken into custody for false identification to law enforcement.
Monroe theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft related incident that occurred on Main Street in Monroe between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. According to the release report, troopers were dispatched to a theft of prescription pills from a motor vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
