Terroristic threats
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Zane David Pilch, 36 of Towanda with terroristic threats, strangulation, simple assault and harassment following an incident at a residence in Asylum Township on Oct. 30.
According to police records, officers were dispatched to the Asylum Township residence after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife and were told that Pilch had grabbed the front of a victim’s neck and raised a kitchen a kitchen knife at her.
Court documents state that police found Pilch walking down a nearby road and he stated that he was “severely stressed” and was arguing with the victim because she “wouldn’t let him get sleep that he felt he desperately needed.”
Pilch told officers that the argument was physical and that a knife was involved at one point, though he denied raising it at the victim.
Pilch was arrested and arraigned with a bail set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 11 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte have reported a theft/crime by deception that took place at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Muncy Valley.
According to police, a victim reported that she had $900 stolen from her as her iPhone was locked and she contacted what she believed to be a Google support office when a person told her to buy Google cards and give him the PIN numbers.
The victim stated that she gave the man PIN numbers for $900 in Google cards and that her phone was not unlocked, according to police documents.
Athens DUI
David Strope, 44, of Athens is facing DUI related charges following an incident at the intersection of Murray Creek Road and Beaver Pond Road in Athens on Oct. 28.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police were dispatched for a vehicle off the roadway. A witness was interviewed and stated that Strope asked for a ride after the incident, but didn’t know where he lived. Strope had an odor of an alcoholic beverage and had glassy, bloodshot eyes, according to the affidavit. Strope admitted to drinking “three or four-ish beers” prior to the incident. Strope denied a standard field sobriety test and a blood draw.
Strope is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense and summary violation driving at safe speed.
Strope has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 13 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Simple assault
Ryan Tickle, 28, of Towanda is facing simple assault related charges following an incident in Towanda on Oct. 31.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police were dispatched to North Main Street for the report of a domestic disturbance. The victim stated that Tickle had struck her with a closed fist to the face. The victim had dried blood on her nose and right cheek. Tickle and the victim both admitted to drinking prior to an argument about a phone bill.
Tickle is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Tickle is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 31 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Terroristic threats
James Mordent, 23, of Towanda is facing terroristic threat related charges following an incident at a park in Towanda on Oct. 25.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police were notified by a witness who stated that Mordent threatened to tie up a victim in a chair and take their soul before murdering everyone in the house. Mordent admitted to making the statements, according to the affidavit.
Mordent is facing a charge of misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
Mordent has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Theft of property
Dennis Harrigan, 57, and Amy Dunn, 48, are facing a charge of misdemeanor theft property lost etc. by mistake in the second degree following an incident in Towanda on Aug. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police were contacted by a victim who came in reference to their missing dog. The dog was found in the possession of Harrigan and Dunn. Harrigan had paperwork for Joker, but it was found to be dated after the victim lost the dog. Harrigan and Dunn accused of not returning the dog.
Harrigan and Dunn have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Drug paraphernalia
Brian Lee, 29, of Towanda is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Second Street in Towanda on Oct. 21.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police were dispatched to a Second Street residence for reported drug use. A witness gave the police two syringes they were able to obtain from Lee and officers found Lee under the influence. Lee was found in possession of a metallic spoon and lighter and advised that one of the syringes were loaded with Heroin.
Lee is facing charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation.
Lee has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Simple assault
Paul Vanderpool, 31, of Towanda is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary violation harassment following an incident on Oct. 26.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police were dispatched to a Bridge Street residence for a reported domestic. The victim stated that Vanderpool struck her in the face after an argument. Officers noted a red mark on the victim’s left jaw, according to the affidavit. Vanderpool is further accused of attempting to leave the residence by motorcycle before being stopped by the victim. Vanderpool then fled on foot.
Vanderpool has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
