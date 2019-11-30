Single car roll-over
A teen was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed following a Nov. 25 crash on Wyalusing New Albany Road in Terry Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the unidentified 17-year-old girl was traveling east and going around a right hand curve at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her 2011 Ford Focus. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned, coming to a rest on its driver’s side. The teen sustained a small cut on her right hand. She was transported to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital by Memorial EMS for evaluation. The Wyalusing Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
Simple assault
An unidentified 28-year-old Ulster man faces the charges of simple assault, harassment, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia following a Nov. 24 domestic dispute along Covered Bridge Road in Burlington Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.
Two vehicle crash
A Warren Center woman faces a traffic violation following a Nov. 29 crash on Gulf Road in Orwell Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Alexia D. Kuhn, 38, was traveling north when her 2009 Ford Escape crossed the double yellow line and hit a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox in the opposite lane. Kuhn’s vehicle went off the side of the roadway and struck a tree, while the other vehicle left the roadway and hit a ditch.
Kuhn sustained a minor injury, according to police. Her teenage passenger and the other driver were not injured. Both vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
The LeRaysville-Pike Fire Department, Rome Fire Department, H.O.P.S. Ambulance, and Fulmer’s Towing assisted at the scene.
DUI
Two Dushore men face drug-related charges following an Oct. 7 traffic stop on Rome Road/Dry Run Road in Wysox Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Dustin Birdwell, 19, was charged for suspicion of DUI and drug possession while his passenger, 18-year-old Antonio McGruther, faces possession of drug paraphernalis.
Simple assault
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Brian Hart, 34, of Towanda, with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment following a Nov. 13 incident at a location along Route 6 in Burlington Township. Police noted that he investigation is ongoing.
Single vehicle crash
A Lawrenceville man faces a summary traffic violation after crashing his 2019 Chevrolet Colorado when he overcompensated for a curve on Whispering Pines Drive in Wells Township on Nov. 25, according to Pennsylvania State Police. His vehicle went into the right curb and struck a sewage cover before comping to a final rest in a private driveway.
