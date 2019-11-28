Athens simple assault
Austin King, 28, of Sayre is facing simple assault related charges and Janice Vanderpool is facing theft related charges following an incident that occurred on South Elmira Street in Athens on Oct. 28.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Borough police were dispatched for a reported fight. On scene, an officer talked with a victim who had a heavily swollen face and blood on the right side. The victim stated that King had struck him after an argument about supposedly stolen items. The victim stated they were trading a paintball gun, vape and a go-cart for some weed from Vanderpool and Vanderpool left the scene with King and the items after giving the victim a bag of lawn clippings. The victim went to Vanderpool’s residence and located the items, which is when King allegedly struck the victim.
King is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Vanderpool is facing charges of misdemeanor receiving stolen property in the second degree and misdemeanor tamper with/fabricate physical evidence in the second degree.
Both have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 3 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Theft and criminal mischief
Lisa Maciejczak, 48, of Towanda is facing theft and criminal mischief related charges following an incident on South Main Street in Towanda on July 10.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police interviewed a victim about a stolen vehicle. The victim stated they let the witness borrow the vehicle and the witness stated they left it on South Main Street. Maciejczak was observed walking around the area when the witness parked the vehicle. The witness believed they dropped their keys and asked Maciejczak if she had seen them. The witness stated Maciejczak denied having the keys. Maciejczak was contacted by the police due to a disturbance related incident and was found in possession of the vehicle’s keys. The affidavit states that Maciejczak admitted to taking the vehicle and driving it to Dushore where it ran out of gas. Damage was found on the front bumper of the vehicle and two knives were missing from the vehicle.
Maciejczak is facing charges of felony theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the third degree and misdemeanor criminal mischief — damage property in the third degree.
Maciejczak has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 18 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Burlington strangulation
Brian Hart, 35, of Towanda is facing strangulation related charges following an incident on Route 6 in Burlington on Nov. 13.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the residence for the report of a domestic dispute. The victim was interviewed and stated that Hart retrieved a knife during a dispute and stated, “I’m going to gut you like a pig.” The victim further stated that when she tried to leave the residence, Hart grabbed her by the throat with his arm and she almost blacked out. The victim stated she was head-butted before she got away. The victim escaped through a window as Hart had locked all the doors in the residence.
Hart is facing charges of felony strangulation — applying pressure to throat or neck in the second degree, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threat with intent to terrorize another and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Hart has a formal arraignment on Dec. 12 with Judge Maureen Beirne.
Criminal trespass
A Towanda woman was charged with felony criminal trespass following a June 12 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lisa M. Maciejczak, 48, was inside a Towanda Township apartment without permission.
DUI
A Columbia Cross Roads man faces the charges of misdemeanor DUI, summary driving on roadways laned for traffic and summary careless driving following a Sept. 15 incident
According to Pennsylvania State Police, William Bradley Stalford, 18, was driving a vehicle west on Route 6 that crossed the center line and nearly hit a patrol vehicle heading east. Police said Stalford’s vehicle smelled of alcohol, his speech was slow and slurred, and he admitted to driving a few alcoholic beverages before driving. Stalford was unable to complete standardized field sobriety testing, and a blood test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.212 +/- 0.013 g/100mL.
Assault
A Towanda woman faces the charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment following a Sept. 11 incident.
According to Towanda Borough police, Kimberly Michelle Putnam, 37, had destroyed the inside of an apartment and thrown items at a victim, and wouldn’t allow police in. Once inside, police said Putnam became combative when they tried to calm her down, and screamed and threw her body all over once placed in custody.
DUI
A town of Barton man faces charges following a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Fulton Street and Yanuzzi Drive on Nov. 5 in South Waverly Borough.
According to Sayre Borough police, Ryan Nathaniel Smith, 26, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the other car. He was found in possession of a baggie with marijuana and showed signs of impairment following standard field sobriety testing.
Smith faces the charges of misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, summary duties at a stop sign and summary driving unregistered vehicle.
Assault
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Columbia Cross Roads man, Daniel Richard Peters, 39, was involved in a physical altercation at a Columbia Township property during the evening of Nov. 2. Peters struck and choked the male victim.
Peters was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.
Rollover crash
A Warren Center woman and an infant passenger were treated at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for minor injuries following a Nov. 19 rollover crash in Warren Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 21-year-old Samantha R. Crawn was traveling east on Warren Center Road when her 2019 Chevrolet Malibu left the roadway and hit a ditch, causing the car to roll three times into a field before coming to a rest on its passenger side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.