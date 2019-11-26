Theft
A Towanda man faces charges after allegedly stealing two money orders and $100 in cash from a trailer.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Brian Joseph Rought, 42, had been able to cash one of the money orders for $1,000 before the victim stopped payment on them. When Rought tried to purchase a vehicle with the second money order, he was unsuccessful.
He was charged with two felony charges of theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake; misdemeanor receiving stolen property; and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Illegal hunting
A Wilmington, Delaware man faces charges after allegedly trying to shoot a deer from the roadway with a spotlight in Stevens Township.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, David Jennings, 32, was spotted by neighbors along Yanavitch Road using an arrow equipped with a lighted nock to try and kill the deer between 11 and 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1. He was then seen getting out of his brown GMC pickup truck to retrieve the lighted arrow. A Game Commission officer was able to locate the vehicle on Route 706 and pulled it over, where he found a loaded .22 caliber rifle behind the driver’s seat on the floor and a loaded Taurus 9mm 709 Slim pistol between the driver’s seat and center console. The officer found that Jennings was not permitted to carry a concealed firearm.
Jennings faces a charge of misdemeanor firearm not to be carried without license and summary unlawful presence of loaded firearm in vehicle.
Trespass
A Towanda man faces charges after allegedly refusing to leave an apartment and eating the victim’s food.
According to Towanda Borough police, Arthur C. Everly, 39, had shown up to the apartment on Oct. 6 but was asked to leave twice. The victim then left to help someone move a couch, and found Everly sitting on the bed and eating his food when he came back. Everly continued to refuse to leave the residence when asked.
Everly was charged with felony burglary — overnight accommodation, no person present; felony criminal trespass — enter structure; misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking — movable property.
Everly was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.
DUI reported
An Alba man faces charges after Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a man acting strangely and trying to leave the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital around 1:10 a.m. on Sept. 14.
According to state police, Eric Travis Williams, 40, was located sitting on a curb beside his vehicle, and admitted to having smoked methamphetamine before driving to the hospital from his home. Although he initially drove to the hospital seeking medical help, he ended up deciding that he didn’t want medical attention. Blood testing showed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Williams faces three misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance charges along with summary careless driving.
DUI
A Monroe Borough woman faces charges after her vehicle was observed crossing the fog line on Route 220 multiple times just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 1.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Allison Layne Butler, 21, showed signs of impairment when she was pulled over, including bloodshot and glossy eyes and slurred speech. Police also noted a strong smell of alcohol. Butler admitted to having two drinks at an establishment in Towanda Borough. Blood testing performed at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital showed a blood alcohol concentration of .170%
Butler faces two misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance charges along with the summary violations of careless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
DUI charge
A Towanda man faces charges after an early morning traffic stop on Oct. 27.
According to Towanda Borough police, Robert Steven Moore, 28, was observed driving without his lights on while traveling down Elizabeth Street and then turning onto Main Street and continuing onto the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Although Moore ended up turning on his lights, police noted that his vehicle crossed the double yellow lines. During a traffic stop, police said there was a smell of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, and that Moore admitted to drinking four IPAs earlier. Moore showed signs of impairment through standard field sobriety testing, and a blood test later showed a blood alcohol concentration of .220%.
Moore faces the charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol — .16% or higher, summary fail to keep right, summary period for requiring lighted lamps, and summary careless driving.
Harassment
Clarence Herbe Matthews, 50, of Towanda, faces a summary charge of harassment/physical contact after slapping and pushing a victim on Nov. 15 in Sheshequin Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
DUI
A Wyalusing Township man faces charges after being found allegedly under the influence inside a damaged vehicle.
According to Athens Township police, Jamie Lee Warner, 33, was sleeping in the reclined driver’s seat when police approached the Jeep Wrangler, which was found parked along Route 220 around 10:22 p.m. on Oct. 19. The rear of the vehicle was sticking out into a lane of travel, and its front window was broken. Police noted that Warner’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, his eyelids were droopy, he moved slowly, had difficulty moving, and he smelled of alcohol. Police later found that two signs at the intersection of Route 199 and Route 220 had been knocked over. A blood test showed Warner’s blood alcohol concentration as .168%.
Warner was charged with misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol — .16% or higher, summary careless driving, and summary accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Assault
A Canton Township woman faces the charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment following an Oct. 15 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Caitlin Ann Willow, 27, was involved in an argument with another woman that turned physical.
Terroristic threats
An inmate of the Bradford County Correctional Facility faces a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats following an Oct. 22 incident.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, John Irving Benting, 44, threatened to slit the throat and kill a jail nurse.
Drug arrest
An Elmira man faces the misdemeanor charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an Oct. 4 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ryan Michael Stowell, 19, was found slumped over the driver’s seat of a black GMC Sierra pickup truck by a patron of the Dandy Mini Mart in Wells Township nearby. Erway EMS was able to wake Stowell up with Narcan before transporting him to the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Police found a small clear baggy of crushed Xanax pills and a hollowed out ink pen in the driver’s side door.
Drug charges
A Troy woman faces charges after Pennsylvania State Police received a report that she left a Wells Township property with keys to a farm truck.
According to police, Elizabeth Christine Hunter, 35, was found in the parking lot of the Dollar General store in Troy Borough. There, she was found with two glass smoking pipes with burned residue and a small bag of marijuana.
Hunter was charged with misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary driving without a license.
DUI
A Troy man faces a misdemeanor charge of DUI: controlled substance — schedule 1 — first offense after police responded to a stopped vehicle in the intersection of Clinton and West Union streets with its right turn signal on.
According to Canton Borough police, Shawn Wagner, 32, was found leaning over on the passenger seat as if he had passed out or fallen asleep. After police were eventually able to wake him, they discovered that Wagner thought he was in east Troy. Police found him in possession of a syringe, gauze pad, small empty Ziploc bag with heroin residue, and later several more syringes, a baggy with unknown pills, and a small glass vial with an unknown substance.
DUI charge
A Columbia Cross Roads man faces a charge of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and multiple summary violations following a Sept. 21 motorcycle crash on Watkins Hill Road in Columbia Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Harry Joseph Kessel, 54, admitted to drinking “a couple beers” before the crash. Police found several opened and unopened cans of beer at the crash scene. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .138%. Kessel’s motorcycle was also not registered, inspected, or insured.
DUI
A Blossburg man faces charges following a Sept. 15 crash on Route 414 in LeRoy Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Eddie Jay Manjarrez, 29, was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle and hit multiple objects. Police said Manjarrez had bloodshot and watery eyes, and a strong smell of alcohol. Blood testing showed a blood alcohol concentration of .271% along with 15ng of Delta-9 Carboxy THC, and 1.1ng of Delta-9 THC.
Manjarrez faces two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, along with the summary violations of driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving vehicle at safe speed, and careless driving.
Theft
A Gillett man faces the misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property following a July 30 incident in South Creek Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Albey Henry Braster, 60, stole a SIM card from a cell phone.
Unauthorized use
A Warsaw, New York man faces a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Calvin Duane Jennings, 31, had borrowed a 2016 Dodge RAM pick up truck and never brought it back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.