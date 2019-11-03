Athens theft
Elias Chilson, 26, of Elmira is facing theft related charges following incidents on Elmira Street in Athens on Oct. 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police were contacted in reference to a stolen credit card. The victim left their card at a drive through on Oct. 27 and Chilson is accused of using the card to purchase items at a gas station. Chilson purchased/attempted to purchase $134.52 worth of product with the card, according to the affidavit. According to the police, an interview was conducted and Chilson admitted to using the card.
Chilson is facing charges of misdemeanor theft property lost etc. by mistake in the second degree, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking – moveable property in the second degree and misdemeanor access device used to obtain or attempt to obtain prop/service.
Chilson has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 3 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre indecent exposure
Jeffrey McKinery, 35, of Sayre is facing indecent exposure related charges following an incident in Sayre on Oct. 23.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched to a business on Spring Street in Sayre for a reported male exposing himself in the parking lot. The victim told the police that they heard someone yell hey repeatedly until he turned around and saw the man with his genitals in his hand. Officers made contact with McKinery who was in the vehicle the victim described and he denied having done anything. McKinery stated he was currently homeless and had an active PFA.
McKinery is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $7,500 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 5 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre burglary
Darren Daniels, 32, of Sayre is facing burglary related charges following an incident on North Lehigh Avenue in Sayre on Oct. 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched after Daniels allegedly broke open a door to a N. Lehigh Avenue house. The victim stated that Daniels broke the door open after banging on it a few times. Daniels allegedly pushed the victim down causing them to hit their head on a chair. Residents in the area confirmed that they heard the door being broken.
Daniels is facing charges of felony burglary – overnight accommodations; person present, bodily injury crime, felony criminal trespass – break into structure in the second degree, misdemeanor criminal mischief/damage property intentional, reckless or negligence in the third degree and summary violation harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Daniels is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Monroeton unlawful possession of firearm
John Johnson, 36, of Monroeton is facing a charge of felony possession of firearm prohibited in the second degree following an incident on Oct. 23.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police assisted State Parole for a welfare check of Johnson. Johnson was found in possession of a large buck knife and a .22 caliber long gun concealed in his pant legs. Johnson has prior convictions for felony level crimes and is ineligible to lawfully possess a firearm, according to the affidavit.
Johnson is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 6 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
