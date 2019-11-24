Theft
Laura McCormack, 56, of Towanda is facing theft related charges following an incident at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital on Aug. 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police had arrested McCormack for drug possession and transported her to the hospital due to dizziness and nausea. While McCormack was in the emergency room, the nurse left the room for a short period. When the nurse returned, McCormack had allegedly gotten into the crash cart and was found in possession of drugs worth $250 from the crash cart. McCormack was interviewed by the police about the incident and she is accused of stating she did it because she was high.
McCormack is facing charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking–movable property and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
McCormack has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sayre DUI
John Klebacher, 28, of Hanover is facing DUI related charges following an incident at Walmart in Sayre on Oct. 6.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Township police were dispatched to Walmart due to the report of a male drinking vodka in the parking lot in his vehicle. Klebacher’s vehicle was found to match the description and a bottle of vodka was seen on the floorboard. The officer waited for the Klebacher to leave the store and followed his vehicle. Klebacher is accused of failing to activate his turn signal as he left the parking lot and a traffic stop was conducted. Klebacher admitting to drinking vodka the straight, according to the police. After a standard field sobriety test, Klebacher was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .147 percent blood alcohol contact.
Klebacher is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol – first offense, summary violation restrictions on alcoholic beverages and summary violation turning movements and required signals.
Klebacher has a formal arraignment on Dec. 12 with Judge Maureen Beirne.
Wysox burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary incident that occurred on Wesauking Drive in Wysox between July 20 and Nov. 3. According to the release report, the victim related that a dishwasher was removed from their residence as it was under construction and not occupied. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Wilmot theft from motor vehicle
The Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a business on Ambrosius Road in Wilmot on Nov. 21 for a supposed theft. According to the release report, a Duralast wrench with blue tape was stolen amongst several other hand tools from a vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Wysox theft
Kimberly Walters, 38, of Sayre and Ashley White, 33, of Towanda are facing theft related charges following an incident at a business in Wysox on Oct. 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a report of females being caught stealing items from the dumpster. The victim related that he would allow people in the past to go through his dumpster accompanied by an employee and he would charge a price for the parts that were chosen. The victim stated that he did not give permission to White or Walters to be on the property and both White and Walters admitted to now getting permission, according to the affidavit.
White and Walters are facing charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking – movable property in the third degree, misdemeanor receiving stolen property in the third degree and summary violation defendant trespass actual communication to.
White and Walters have preliminary hearings on Dec. 31 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Rome theft
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a theft related incident that occurred on Maximus Lane in Rome between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. According to the release report, the victim related that multiple small items were taken from her residence such as sweatshirts and boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Wysox drug paraphernalia
Scott Stroud, 30, of Towanda is facing a drug paraphernalia related charge following an incident on Golden Mile Road in Wysox on Nov. 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for a domestic disturbance at the Comfort Inn. Stroud was contacted by a trooper as a possible witness, but was found to have an active warrant from the sheriff’s department for failure to appear. A small black container was found on Stroud which contained a smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue, a silver grinder with suspected marijuana residue, a green bottle cap smoking device containing suspected marijuana residue and rolling papers.
Stroud is facing a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stroud has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.