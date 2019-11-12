Monroe DUI
Rosemarie Grogan, 47, of Canton is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Weston Road in Monroe on Oct. 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a hit and run crash. The vehicle was found crashed into a tree with disabling damage to the front end of the vehicle. Grogan was requested to perform a standard field sobriety test, but refused. Grogan was requested to take a blood draw, but also refused. Grogan later admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages before the crash and also stated that she uses Neurontin.
Grogan is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — combination alcohol/drugs — first offense, summary violation fail to keep right and summary violation careless driving.
Grogan has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 13 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Wilmot criminal mischief
Dylan Ely, 28, of Springville is facing a charge of felony criminal mischief — damage property in the third degree, following an incident on Route 187 in Wilmot on Nov. 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for the report of Ely being intoxicated at a rock quarry and destroying equipment while operating an excavator. Ely was found sitting inside the flatbed of a truck on the scene and was highly intoxicated, according to the police. The excavator was found with damage along the right side track, top rollers, fuel tank, and other parts of the machinery. The damage was estimated to be $5,000.
Ely is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Herrick disorderly conduct
Debra Taylor, 62, of Wyalusing is facing simple assault related charges following an incident that occurred in Herrick on Nov. 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched due to the report of a disturbance. The victims told troopers that this was the second time they had to call the state police to their residence that day due to Taylor. The affidavit states that a verbal altercation between the victim and Taylor resulted in Taylor grabbing a machete and threatening him. Taylor is accused of chasing the victim with a machete around a parked car before striking the passenger side rear quarter panel and tire area with the machete.
Taylor is facing charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense in the third degree, misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree, summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact and summary violation criminal mischief — damage property.
Taylor is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $45,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wysox drug paraphernalia
Todd Stroud, 30, of Towanda is facing charges in relation to a search at a hotel on Golden Mile Road in Wysox on Nov. 2.
According to the release report, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance and an investigation revealed that Stroud, a wanted subject for failure to appear at court, was at the scene. A search revealed that Stroud was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Stroud was lodged at the Bradford County Correctional Facility and charges were filed through the Magisterial District Court, according to police.
Windham criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State Police investigated a criminal mischief related incident that occurred on Vought Hill Road in Windham on Nov. 4. According to the release report, an unknown actor(s) damaged and removed two gray rabbit statues from stone posts and a wooden “Trump 2020” sign valued at $100 from its wooden posts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Sayre theft
Adam Keely, 34, of Waverly is facing theft related charges following an incident that occurred on Desmond Street in Sayre on Nov. 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched to a bar for a male ordering food and refusing to pay for it. Keely was identified as the male and was accused of also, “spitting and blowing snot all over the bar.” Keely had a brand new coffee mug on his person that still had a for sale sticker on it. The mug was found to be stolen from a Hallmark store.
Keely is facing charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the third degree, misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense in the third degree and summary violation theft of service — acquisition of service.
Keely is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Athens aggravated assault
Jonathon Truesdale, 63, of Athens is facing a charge of felony aggravated assault in the second degree following an incident that occurred at the Athens Township Police Department on Oct. 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Truesdale had been placed in a cell due to a prior incident. Truesdale is accused of being upset and hitting his head on the door and walls inside the cell. Truesdale was told to stop and responded by swearing at an officer, according to the affidavit. Truesdale is accused of resisting an officer attempting to detain him and kicking an officer in the face when they attempted to restrain his legs.
Truesdale has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
