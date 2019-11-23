Criminal mischief
Jodie Simons, 36, of Ulster is facing a charge of felony criminal mischief — damage property in the third degree following an incident on James Street in Towanda on Nov. 25.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene for the report of a vandalized vehicle. The yellow Nissan Xterra was found by troopers to have deep scratches in the paint on every body panel and scratches on the windows, along with bent wiper arms. Simons was seen in the area by witnesses at the time and after questioning by a trooper, she admitted to damaging the vehicle with a rock as well as bending the wiper arms because she was angry after a breakup with the victim. The estimated cost to repair is $5,636.59.
Simons has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Drug paraphernalia
Levi McNeal, 29, of Towanda is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Main Street in Towanda on Aug. 16.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police ran a registration check on a vehicle traveling on Poplar Street and found that the registered owner of the vehicle had a suspended license. The trooper observed McNeal to be driving the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. McNeal’s license was found to be suspended and a search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of suspected marijuana and a glass smoking pipe. McNeal related that it was his marijuana, but that he had not smoked recently.
McNeal is facing charges of misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary violation driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
McNeal has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
