Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police cited Kelly Hart, 49, of Logansport, Indiana, after responding to an incident between two residents of an apartment building in Troy Borough on Thursday. State police said that a verbal argument erupted and Hart made verbal threats of bodily harm toward the victim.
Harassment reported
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested one person on charges of harassment after a domestic dispute on Bowling Alley Road in Wyalusing Township on Sunday afternoon. State police said that it was discovered that the arrestee, a 32-year-old Wyalusing woman, physically restrained the victim during an argument.
Hit and run
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday in Ridgebury Township. A mailbox on Monkey Run Road was struck by a vehicle traveling west. The vehicle of unknown make or model then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
Vehicle strikes deer
Pennsylvania State Police reported that a one vehicle accident occurred in Wysox Township at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday when William McNulty hit a deer while operating a Volkswagen Touareg while traveling south on Route 187. The report stated that the operator sustained a minor injury and refused EMS transport. The vehicle suffered disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Jack Williams Towing.
Endangering the welfare of a child
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident of child endangerment after a complainant reported that a live-in babysitter left two dependent juveniles alone in their residence without notice and never returned on Friday. The investigation of the Rome Borough incident is ongoing.
