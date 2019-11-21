Rome use/possession of drug paraphernalia
Scott Neiley, 41, of Wyalusing and Scott Kunkle, 41, of Towanda are facing charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on Route 187 in Rome on Sept. 18.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed a vehicle parking at a business on Route 187 that was closed. Upon speaking with the vehicle’s occupants, a trooper witnessed a folding knife in Kunkle’s hand, who was in the passenger seat. Neiley, who was in the driver’s seat, was asked to step out of the vehicle and was found in possession of needles. Kunkle was ordered out of the vehicle and admitted to having a needle in his backpack upon being asked by a trooper. Kunkle is accused of giving a false name and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kunkle is facing charges of three counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Neiley is facing a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kunkle and Neiley have preliminary hearings on Dec. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wyalusing fleeing or attempting to elude officer
Travis Taylor, 25, of Wyalusing is facing fleeing related charges following an incident on Route 6 in Wyalusing on July 4.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were traveling on Route 6 and witnessed a black Jeep Cherokee being driven by a white male. A registration check on the vehicle showed that it was registered to Taylor who had a DUI suspended driver’s license. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Taylor is accused of continuing to drive and turning onto Comiskey Road without a turn signal. The trooper lost sight of Taylor’s vehicle, but found him at home with the same vehicle on July 5. Taylor did not have an answer as to why the vehicle was on the road, as he stated he had not left the house.
Taylor is facing charges of misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude officer in the second degree, summary violation driving unregistered vehicle, summary violation driver’s license suspended, summary violation disregard traffic lane, summary violation turning movements and required signals, summary violation careless driving and summary violation operating vehicle without valid inspection.
Taylor has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
