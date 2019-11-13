Wilmot DUI
Stanley Jones, 41, of Bellefonte is facing DUI and drug possession related charges following an incident on Tubach Pond Road in Wilmot on Sept. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police found Jones hiding in the back of a car they were in pursuit of. Jones was removed from the offending vehicle and was found to have several injuries. Jones told troopers that he had been in a motor vehicle collision approximately 30 minutes prior on Tubach Pond Road in Wilmot. Jones exhibited signs of methamphetamine abuse and told officers he had used meth prior to the incident, according to the affidavit. Jones’ vehicle was found crashed and unoccupied along an embankment with extreme damage to the front. A bag of methamphetamine was found at the crash sight and a blood draw detected the presence of amphetamines and cannabinoids.
Jones is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, summary violation driving while blood alcohol content .02 or greater while license suspended, summary violation operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary violation disregard traffic lane, summary violation driving at safe speed, summary violation careless driving and summary violation operating vehicle without valid inspection.
Jones has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Litchfield DUI
Emily Hoey, 31, of Sayre is facing DUI and drug possession related charges following an incident on Aug. 20 on Evans Road in Litchfield.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a one vehicle crash. A witness was interviewed and stated that Hoey was driving weaving all around the road and tailgating them. After crashing the vehicle, the witness stopped their car to render aid and saw Hoey cut off her seat belt and flee the scene with a male passenger before later returning with the passenger. Hoey told troopers that she was under the influence of suboxone, alprazolam, doxycycline and had a medical marijuana card, according to the affidavit. A search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of a bag of marijuana, a white pill of suspected lorazepam, half of an orange pill suspected to be suboxone, and other drug paraphernalia.
A blood draw revealed the presence of clonazepam, alprazolam and THC.
Hoey is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane, summary violation follow too closely, summary violation careless driving and summary violation fail to use safety belt — driver and front seat occupant.
Hoey has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Sayre theft
Charles Lattimer, 75, of Athens is facing theft related charges following an incident at Walmart in Sayre on Oct. 18.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Township police were dispatched for a reported theft of $20. The police spoke to the victim who stated that they used the $20 cash back option at the self checkout and forgot to take the money. The victim reached the doors and then remembered. Upon returning to the self checkout, Lattimer was seen using the machine. The victim asked Lattimer if he had seen the $20 and Lattimer is accused of stating no, but later laughing and leaving the store despite Walmart staff telling him to not leave. Lattimer was seen on camera using the $20 from the machine for his own groceries and admitted to using the money to an officer. Lattimer is accused of stating that the victim shouldn’t have left it and that he didn’t feel like giving it back.
Lattimer is facing charges of misdemeanor receiving stolen property in the third degree and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the third degree.
Lattimer has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Athens DUI
Paula Larrabee, 42, of Athens is facing DUI related charges following an incident on South Main Street in Athens on Oct. 22.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Township police were dispatched for a single car accident on South Main Street in Athens. Witnesses told an officer that they heard a loud bang and saw that a vehicle had hit the curb. The driver was seen trying to restart the vehicle, but was told by witnesses to not leave as the police had been called. Larrabee was identified as the driver and displayed signs of being under the influence. After a standard field sobriety test, Larrabee was taken for a blood draw which revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.248 percent.
Larrabee is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense and misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense.
Larrabee has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Simple assault
John Kraus, 53, of Sayre is facing simple assault related charges following an incident on Oct. 21.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Township police were contacted by two victims who were assaulted by Kraus. Kraus is accused of attacking the first victim after a verbal argument. Kraus is accused of grabbing the victim by the throat and slamming their head off a wall before throwing them to the ground. The second victim came to help and was also assault by Kraus who grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground. The first victim was then struck in the face by Kraus.
Kraus is facing two charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and two counts of summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Kraus is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail and has a formal arraignment on Nov. 21 with Judge Maureen Beirne.
