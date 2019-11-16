Sayre DUI
Jason Grover Jr., 22, of Sayre is facing DUI related charges following an incident on South Lehigh Avenue in Sayre on Oct. 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police witnessed Grover driving without headlamps or rear lights activated and initiated a traffic stop. Grover was asked to produce his information, but only produced a license. After displaying signs of being under the influence, Grover was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test. A blood draw was taken after which revealed a .140 percent blood alcohol content and the presence of THC.
Grover is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — metabolite — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — combination alcohol/drugs — first offense and summary violation period for requiring lighted lamps.
Grover has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Burlington theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft related incident that occurred on Covered Bridge Road in Burlington between Oct. 1 and Oct. 30. According to the release report, troopers were called for the reported theft of a welder and battery impact. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Harassment by prisoner
Christopher Mirra, 43, of Columbia Cross Roads is facing a charge of aggravated harassment by prisoner following an incident on Route 14 in Columbia on Oct. 12. According to the release report, the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations and determined that Mirra was under the influence. Mirra is accused of spitting on the arresting trooper while en-route to the jail.
Theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft related incident that occurred on Bowen Lane in Towanda on Nov. 5. According to the release report, the police received a report of a theft of money from MB Trucking. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Ulster theft
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a theft related incident that occurred on Second Street in Ulster on Nov. 11. According to the release report, two bicycles were stolen from the residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Burlington theft
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted into a theft related incident that occurred on Shotgun Hollow Road in Burlington on Oct. 31. The stolen item is reported to be a generator. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Strangulation
Daniel Peters, 39, of Columbia Cross Roads is facing strangulation related charges following an incident on Calaman Lane in Columbia on Nov. 2. According to the release report, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a domestic assault related incident. During the investigation it was found that Peters had punched and choked a victim to the point the victim couldn’t breathe, according to police. The victim received minor injuries as a result of the incident.
Peters is facing charges of felony strangulation — applying pressure to throat or neck in the second degree, misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Peters is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $35,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Athens corruption of minors
James Morris, 20, of Athens is facing a charge of misdemeanor corruption of minors following an incident in Athens on Aug. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Borough police received a report from the victim’s mother stating that a sexual assault incident had occurred. The 15-year-old victim was interviewed and stated that she had offered to perform a sex act for Morris and he accepted. The victim related she stopped due to Morris having a pregnant girlfriend. Morris admitted to the incident to officers and stated no further interactions had occurred, according to police.
Morris has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre DUI
Jessika Coombs, 43, of Athens is facing DUI related charges following an incident in Sayre on Sept. 16.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched for a report of a suspicious person at a gas station on Spring Street. An officer identified Coombs in her vehicle and knew they were associated with the individual upon seeing them. Coombs stated that the individual was on methamphetamine and was taking a half hour to buy chocolate milk. Coombs is accused of displaying signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine and she admitted to using it earlier in the day. A standard field sobriety test was performed and Coombs refused a blood draw.
Coombs is facing a charge of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance or metabolite — first offense and misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense.
Coombs has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
