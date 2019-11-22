Monroe drug paraphernalia
Heather Shedden, 30, of Canton is facing a drug paraphernalia related charge following an incident on Route 220 in Monroe on Aug. 28.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed a vehicle with an expired registration. A traffic stop was conducted and Shedden was found in the passenger seat. A search of the vehicle revealed three hypodermic needles, a plastic tube with methamphetamine residue and a black spoon with methamphetamine residue in a black and clear plastic container. Shedden admitted to the container being hers, according to the affidavit.
Shedden is facing a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shedden has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Ulster disorderly conduct
John Vanderpool, 35, of Towanda is facing disorderly conduct related charges following an incident at Hornbrook Park in Ulster on Aug. 21.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police received a report of vehicles flashing their headlights at the boat launch at 3:56 a.m. Vanderpool is accused of giving a trooper a false name when asked. Vanderpool and another individual stated they were looking for missing truck keys, but when the trooper approached the truck the whole steering column was observed to be ripped off as though Vanderpool was trying to hotwire the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Vanderpool had a suspended driver’s license and claimed to have driven a Mustang there.
Vanderpool is facing a charge of misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement in the third degree, misdemeanor disorderly conduct–unreasonable noise in the third degree, summary violation driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and summary violation operating vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Vanderpool has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Drug paraphernalia
Mary Vanderpool, 50, of Monroeton is facing drug possession related charges following an incident on Aug. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked off the roadway with the headlights and brake lights on. Troopers found the vehicle and spoke to the driver who stated that he was just trying to get service on his phone. Vanderpool was a passenger of the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and a lightbulb with a glass tube taped to it was found on the floorboard. A small baggie stamped, “stay high” with a small amount of meth was also found. Vanderpool later admitted that they had been smoking methamphetamine together, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Vanderpool is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vanderpool has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sheshequin false identification
Jaclyn Reeves, 32, of Athens is facing false identification to law enforcement officer related charges following an incident on Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin on Nov. 1.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police observed a vehicle with an expired registration. Reeves is accused of giving a trooper a false name after being asked for identification. The passenger told the trooper Reeves’ real identity and Reeves told the trooper that she lied due to having a suspended driver’s license.
Reeves is facing charges of misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement in the third degree, summary violation driving unregistered vehicle and summary violation driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Reeves has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
