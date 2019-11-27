Canton DUI
David Dunn, 32, of Towanda is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Main Street in Canton on July 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed a black Nissan Versa with a tail light not lit and the vehicle was weaving through double yellow and white lines. Dunn was observed to be operating the vehicle and gave signs of being under the influence. A standard field sobriety test was performed and Dunn was taken into custody. Dunn was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and a blood draw revealed the presence of Buprenorphine and Norbuprenorphine along with a blood alcohol concentration of .148 percent.
Dunn is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely – first offense, misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol – first offense, summary violation careless driving and summary violation no rear lights.
Dunn has a formal arraignment on Dec. 12 with Judge Maureen Beirne.
Canton aggravated assault
Daren Thompson, 37, of Covington is facing aggravated assault related charges following an incident on Fassett Street in Canton on Nov. 12.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Canton Borough police were dispatched to a physical altercation between two males at a residence. Thompson is accused of running from an officer when he first arrived until the officer ordered Thompson to stop or be tased. Upon interviewing the victim and a witness, it was determined that Thompson had arrived to the residence and entered it without permission. Thompson is accused of then attacking the victim causing multiple injuries to the victim’s face. Blood was observed on the floor and the victim was given aid by EMS.
Thompson is facing charges of felony aggravated assault and felony burglary – overnight accommodations; person present, bodily injury crime.
Thompson is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Sayre stolen property
Noah Brown, 21, of Waverly is facing theft related charges following an incident on Spring Street in Sayre on Nov. 23.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police witnessed a tan Ford Ranger driving in heavy rain at night time with no lights on. The vehicle then turned without a turn signal and before accelerating quickly and turning the lights on. The vehicle then pulled into a driveway and turned the lights back off. The officer found that the license plate was found to be a stolen plate out of Waverly and Brown’s license was found to be revoked. Brown told an officer that he stole the plates, according to the affidavit.
Brown is facing a charge of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, summary violation driving unregistered vehicle, summary violation driving without a license, summary violation operating vehicle without required financial responsibility and summary violation period for requiring lighted lamps.
Brown has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 3 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Windham theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft related incident that affected a Windham victim on Nov. 1. According to the release report, the victim’s debit card was used to transfer money into numerous Facebook accounts without his knowledge or consent. The incident is currently under investigation at this time.
Asylum DUI
Rheann Hilfiger, 23, of Wyalusing is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Oct. 27 on Madden Lane in Asylum. According to the release report, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a one vehicle roll over and Hilfiger was found to be intoxicated.
Monroe theft
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a theft related incident that occurred on Laurel Street in Monroe on Nov. 24. According to the release report, an unknown actor gained entry to a silver 2006 BMW outside of a residence and took approximately $10 in various denominations from the center console. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
BCCF criminal mischief
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a criminal mischief related incident on Nov. 20. A 44-year-old John Benting from Troy is accused of damaging a smoke alarm in the facility.
Monroe drug paraphernalia
Scott Kunkle, 35, of Towanda is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Route 414 in Monroe on Oct. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was traveling on Route 414 when Kunkle caught up them from behind. The trooper let Kunkle pass and observed Kunkle to traveling with jerky movements. A traffic stop was conducted and Kunkle was observed to be reaching quickly over to the passenger seat. Kunkle was obstructed to stop and a glass pipe was seen in plain view which Kunkle stated was for marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected meth residue, two hypodermic needles, a metal spoon with residue, two plastic cylinders with suspected meth residue, a red straw with residue and a black digital scale. A black straight blade knife was found under the driver’s seat and a wooden shaft with metal studs was found in the backseat which Kunkle stated he was going to use on someone, according to the affidavit. Kunkle was then taken for a blood draw.
Kunkle is facing charges of four counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, summary violation driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked and summary violation careless driving.
Kunkle has a formal arraignment on Dec. 12 with Judge Maureen Beirne.
Stalking
Jeffrey Patrick Johnson, 38, of Sayre, faces two misdemeanor stalking charges after Athens Township police said he violated an order of protection while looking for the victim at Candlewood Suites. Police noted that two previous PFA violations were logged with Sayre police, and a third was reported to Athens Borough police.
DUI
A Sayre man faces charges following an Oct. 11 traffic stop in the borough.
According to Sayre Borough police, Gregory James VanDyke, 40, was found driving a vehicle with an expired registration and insurance. After turning from Shepard Road to Fordham Street, VanDyke allegedly yelled “I’ll pull over” out of his window before he swerved back and forth, and drove into the grass on the right side of the shoulder twice. He then slowed, but then pulled away, and was only stopped by a blocking maneuver from the pursuit vehicle. Police said there was a strong odor of burned marijuana inside the vehicle, two glass pipes with burned residue, and a piece of aluminum foil with suspected methamphetamine. Blood testing showed 420 ng/mL of methamphetamine and 52 ng/mL of amphetamine.
VanDyke was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.
DUI
An Athens man faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and summary fail to keep right following a June 1 traffic stop.
According to Athens Township police, Walter Andrew Conrad Jr., 31, was pulled over on North Thomas Avenue after a patrolman saw his van veer to the left side of the roadway and back on Cayuta Avenue. Police noted a strong smell of alcohol, and that Conrad’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Conrad admitted to being on his way home from drinking, and appeared unsteady while searching for his license. Police noted that Conrad refused to submit to field sobriety testing, breath testing, blood testing, and refused to sign the O’Connel warnings form without a lawyer present. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.
DUI
A Towanda man faces charges after a July 31 motorcycle accident involving serious injury on Route 220.
According to Athens Township police, Brian L. Hall, 47 was traveling north and passed a witness’ vehicle before crossing the roadway and striking the Chemung River bridge. Hall fell off the motorcycle before it crossed the road and stopped at the center divider. Police noted that Hall had told Greater Valley EMS personnel that he had been drinking before the accident. A blood test taken within two hours of the crash revealed a .16% blood alcohol concentration.
Hall was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol – .16% or higher, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, and summary careless driving.
