Indecent assault, corruption of minors
A Rome man faces four counts of felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, two counts of felony corruption of minors: defendant age 18 or above and two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.
Sayre Borough Police allege that 39-year-old Timothy Waite exposed himself to and had inappropriate contact with two boys ages 6-7 and one of the victims claimed to be 3 or 4-years-old when they were first abused.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.
Theft and possession
A Deposit man faces multiple charges that include theft and possession that happened at Coburn Hill Road in Warren Township on Oct. 5.
Pennsylvania State Police said that the victim alleged that 39-year-old Joseph J. Loori stole his truck and police found him in a barn on the victim’s property.
Near Loori was allegedly a clear glass smoking device containing suspected drug residue, glassine bag containing suspected drug residue, suspected marijuana seeds, a clear glass jar containing a white crystalline substance and a plastic black pepper container with a white crystalline substance in it.
Loori faces charges of felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles, two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.
Assault and damage to property
A Sayre man faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage to property on Sept. 29.
Sayre Borough Police said that the victim was hit in the face with a pill bottle by 33-year-old Tracy Scott Parkhurst and that he also put holes in the hood of a car of another victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.
Strangulation
A Sayre man faces strangulation charges that happened in Athens Township on Sept. 30.
Athens Township Police said that they went to the Blue Spruce Trailer Park on Elmira Street and the victim alleged that 35-year-old Justin A. Stevens grabbed her by the neck and grabbed her by the hair as he dragged her out of bed and police saw that she had red marks on her neck.
Stevens faces charges of misdemeanor strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subjecting other to physical contact and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.
DUI
A Candor man faces DUI charges for an incident that happened in Athens Borough on Oct. 2.
Athens Borough Police said that a truck hit a residence on Main Street, which left a large hole in it and the driver ran from the scene.
When police went to a nearby residence, they saw a man standing near bushes and when the man saw police approaching, he ran and jumped through a set of bushes and falling, according to court documents.
Police said that 31-year-old Johnathan Feaster smelled of alcohol as they placed him under arrest, but he refused to do any sobriety tests.
Feaster faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, summary reckless driving and summary fail stop and give information and render aid.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.
Assault
A Towanda man faces charges of assault that occurred on Sept. 25.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 41-year-old Daniel Edward Stroud had an active warrant for his arrest and arrived at a residence in Monroe Township where he ran out of the back door to avoid arrest.
He was warned multiple times to stop as police pursued him and Stroud resisted arrest until he was based and taken into custody, according to court documents.
Police said he resisted arrest in the patrol vehicle and when he removed from it, Stroud kicked and struck an officer in the leg twice.
Stroud faces charges of felony aggravated assault with attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subjecting other to physical contact.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.
