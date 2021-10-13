Invasion of privacy and corruption of minors
An Elmira man faces charges of invasion of privacy and corruption of minors.
On July 19, Sayre Borough Police said they assisted Children and Youth Services with a house check on Lockhart Street and found marijuana that belonged to 20-year-old Zackary Sexton, which he gave to police.
A juvenile female who lives at the residence told police that Sexton was her boyfriend and he forces her to have sex with him and gets angry when she refuses, according to court documents.
On two occasions, Sexton allegedly had inappropriate contact with the juvenile as she was sleeping, court documents show.
Sexton faces charges of misdemeanor invasion of privacy: view, photograph, etc. of a person without consent and felony corruption of minors: defendant age 18 or above and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
DUI
A Milan man faces DUI charges for an accident in Athens Township on April 27.
A vehicle was driving erratically heading north on State Route 220, crashed into the Chemung River Bridge and fled from the accident, said Athens Township Police.
The car exited the roadway and drove into the grass near an off ramp and drove through a fence on South Elmira Street before police conducted a traffic stop on it at a stop sign on the Pine Street exit, according to court documents.
Police allege that the driver, 36-year-old Lloyd Jacob Bailey told them that he drank three beers before driving and he had glassy eyes, slurred speech and he smelled of alcohol.
He allegedly agreed to do field sobriety tests, which led police to place him under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, court documents show.
Bailey faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and summary accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Marijuana
A Towanda woman faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Sept. 29, Towanda Borough Police said that 18-year-old Kacee Christine Davidson was arguing with a man in a car behind Elizabeth Street and they saw a glass bong in the man’s hand and placed him under arrest and the car was towed to the police station.
Davidson gave permission for a car search and police found a plastic container with a small amount of marijuana in the center console and a marijuana grinder, two glass pipes with residue and other small pieces of paraphernalia in the trunk of the car, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
Marijuana
A Wyalusing man faces charges for an incident that happened on Sept. 22 in Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a car crash on Burlington Turnpike west of Sharcana Road and spoke with one driver, 40-year-old Justin Paul Arnold who was driving with a DUI-suspended license.
Arnold alleged said he looked down and drove into the other lane and hit the other car, said police.
The driver of the other car told police that Arnold was walking around a tree near the accident site and another witness alleged that he had what looked like a lunch pale, according to court documents.
Police discovered a cooler by the tree with marijuana, a digital scale with white residue on it and multiple unopened beers inside it, court documents show.
Arnold faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driving with a suspended license and summary disregard of a single traffic lane and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
