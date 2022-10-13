Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Borough on Aug. 18.
Scott M. Woodruff, 47, was pulled over for having a weed wacker sticking two feet out of the rear driver’s side window of his vehicle around 5:45 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police made the traffic stop in the parking lot of the Dollar General at the intersection of Route 6 and Burlington Turnpike.
Police discovered that Woodruff had a warrant out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and placed him under arrest, court documents show. A search incident to arrest was conducted and Woodruff was asked if he had any illegal contraband. Woodruff told police that he had methamphetamine hidden in his boot. Police found two plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine there.
Woodruff faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 9:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sell or transfer of firearm: false written statement
A Canton man faces felony charges for an alleged incident in Wysox Township.
Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 23, tried to purchase a firearm on March 2, 2021 at Fulmer’s Sporting Goods, but was denied due to being a felon, according to court documents. Specifically, he plead guilty to a felony firearms offense in New Jersey in 2020. When filling out a form, he lied by claiming that he was never under indictment for a felony. He was on parole and probation at the time. He admitted to lying on the form
Trowbridge faces charges of felony sell or transfer of firearm: false written statement and misdemeanor statement under penalty. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 1:45 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Selling liquor to a minor
A Towanda woman faces three counts of selling/furnishing liquor, etc. to a minor for an alleged incident on Oct. 2.
Jenelle Martha Maines, 30, allegedly provided the alcohol to three minors, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a Route 187 residence in Asylum Township for a report of minors drinking alcohol around 11:41 p.m.
At the residence, there were several bottles and cans of beer, as well as a liquor bottle found, police said. Maines admitted that the alcohol belonged to her. A preliminary hearing was held on Oct. 11.
Disorderly conduct
A Towanda man faces disorderly conduct and trespassing charges for an alleged incident in Towanda on Oct. 2.
Jeffrey R. Kunkle, 33, confronted many store patrons and employees inside Farmer Fred’s Market around 3:19 p.m., according to court documents. He “mumbled multiple statements regarding violence and rude sexual acts,” which led employees to call authorities because they didn’t feel safe. Pennsylvania State Police arrived and Kunkle stated that he dealt with police earlier that day involving a similar incident. Troopers gave him a warning and told him to leave.
Later, Kunkle caused another disturbance inside Sparks Family Restaurant around 3:46 p.m., police said. He fled the scene, but was later found and arrested on the southeast runway of the Bradford County Airport. Kunkle entered the airport through a gate in the fence, despite multiple no trespassing signs being displayed on the property.
Kunkle faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense, summary defiant trespass: fenced/enclosed and two counts of summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000. A preliminary hearings was held on Oct. 12.
Failure to verify address/be photographed
A Towanda man faces charges of felony failure to verify address/be photographed.
Steven E. Lane, 59, was released from Lackawanna County Prison on June 2 and failed to update his address with authorities, according to court documents. Specifically, he failed to make the update with the Megan’s Law reporting requirement of three business days.
Pennsylvania State Police said that he still didn’t comply with the requirement during a check on Aug. 9. All attempts to make contact produced negative results.
His unsecured bail was set at $1,000. A preliminary hearing was held Oct. 12.
