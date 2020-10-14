Possession
Lucas Shane Worthington, 26, of Athens, was charged with the misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, three different misdemeanor DUI charges, and the summary violations of driving without a license, disregard traffic lane, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 15, they responded to a single vehicle crash into a tree along a straight section of North Rome Road in Rome Township. Worthington, who had a learner’s permit, initially told police he swerved to miss a deer when he lost control of the vehicle, but later said he didn’t know if he fell asleep or swerved. Police could find no skid marks in the roadway. Police added that Worthington admitted to smoking medical marijuana the night before and relapsed on methamphetamine two days prior. Troopers found a multi-colored smoking device with the burned marijuana residue inside the vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.
Possession
Ryan Wallace Bozman, 31, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered (two counts) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 30, a trooper pulled over a white Oldsmobile Bravade on Golden Mile Road in Wysox Township. Bozman, a passenger in the vehicle, was found in possession of hypodermic needles, five marked white glassine baggies, an unmarked white glassine baggie, two marked blue glassine baggies, two orange Ziploc baggies with suspected methamphetamine, and two oxycodone pills.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Possession
Roy Allen Hunsinger, 41, of Wysox, was charged with misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary allow illegal use of plate/card, summary driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked, and summary display known fictitious/stolen/issued for inspection.
Pennsylvania State Police said around 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 13, a trooper observed a maroon Pontiac Grand Am stop suspiciously on Route 6 while it was heading west near Coolbaugh Road and back into a long driveway parallel to where the police cruiser was parked. Police discovered that the vehicle had the wrong tag on it, a fraudulent inspection sticker, and Hunsinger’s license was suspended. A search of a bag belonging to Hunsinger revealed a smoking device with residue, two broken glass smoking devices with residue, and two clear plastic tubes with residue. A cut plastic straw with residue was also found in the vehicle behind the shifter.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
DUI
Colby Burgess, 24, of Wyalusing, was charged with a misdemeanor for DUI, alcohol: failure to use headlights on the highway.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper noticed a passenger side headlight out on Burgess’s vehicle while doing a routine patrol at 1:11 a.m. on Sept. 5. The officer pulled him over and noted that he had slow speech, spoke confusing sentences, and had red eyes. Burgess told the offer that he had consumed alcohol earlier that night.
After a positive breathalyzer test and some field sobriety tests, Burgess was brought to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a blood draw. The officer reported that his BAC turned out to be .19.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
DUI
David Knolles, 22, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of the use/possession of drugs, DUI: -controlled substance- impaired ability-first offense, careless driving, and while driving with expired inspection and registration.
Pennsylvania State Police said that on July 20, an officer certified in drug recognition initiated a traffic stop in Wysox Township after he observed the vehicle’s registration was expired. While speaking with Knolles, the officer noticed his face appeared shrunken, he had sores on his face and arms, had difficulty finding the required documents, and couldn’t remember if he renewed his registration.
Knolles struggled with sobriety tests and had eyelid tremors and a distorted sense of time. According to the officer, Knolles admitted to using prescribed suboxone earlier that day and that he used to use methamphetamine.
He was taken into custody, and after a drug influence evaluation, the officer determined Knolles was under one or more drugs of the stimulant and narcotic category.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Oct 16.
Firearm possession
Jordan Comstock, 22, of Athens, was charged with a felony possession of a firearm and the misdemeanors: criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, possession/use of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license in an unregistered vehicle, and failure to use turn signals.
Waverly Police said that an officer pulled him over on Chemung street at 2:27 a.m. on Oct. 6. Later into the traffic stop, officers searched Comstock’s vehicle and found 4 grams of methamphetamine, a 9mm handgun and ammunition in the glove compartment.
Comstock’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 22.
