DWI
A Nichols man faces felony DWI charges for an incident on Oct. 11.
According to the Waverly Police Department, 28-year-old Kenneth T. Manuel was arrested following reports of a reckless driver in the Village of Waverly.
A traffic stop was made on Route 17C at 6:01 p.m. and Manuel was cited for misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation, the violation of unregistered motor vehicle and was driving while intoxicated, said police.
Manuel is scheduled to appear in the Village of Waverly Justice Court on Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges on Aug. 1.
Towanda Borough Police said that a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street had no headlights on at 1:33 a.m. and it also drove on the Memorial Bridge with no headlights and taillights on.
It was pulled over at the Wysox Dandy Mini-Mart and police spoke to the driver, 32-year-old Daniel Ryan Francisco and his car allegedly smelled like alcohol, according to court documents.
When questioned by police, Francisco alleged said that he had two alcoholic beverages before driving and he agreed to field sobriety tests, which led to his arrest for driving under the influence, court documents show.
Francisco faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol (Bac.10 — <.16), misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and summary period for requiring lighted lamps and summary careless driving and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an incident that occurred on Aug. 21 in Towanda Borough.
Pennsylvania State Police said they spoke with 41-year-old Jack Jerome Eddy in the parking lot of the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus and he was sweating and his eyes were dilated.
Eddy alleged told police he smoked methamphetamine earlier and police saw that he had a clear tackle box with a small clear bag of an unknown substance inside the open box, according to court documents.
When questioned by police, Eddy allegedly said that meth was probably inside the bag and police also saw a clear smoking pipe with burnt edges by his feet and he voluntarily went into the hospital for a mental health analysis, court documents show.
Eddy faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
