DUI
Eden Bickerton, 39, of Waverly, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: -controlled substance-impaired ability, retail theft, and driving with a broken front windshield.
The Athens Township Police Department said that at about 12:19 p.m. on Oct. 13, troopers were dispatched to Walmart for a reported retail theft. They received a call that Bickerton had fled the store and was getting into a car. They decided to pull into the Verizon parking lot instead. The troopers said that when the light turned green, she drove straight across Elmira Street to where the patrol vehicle was parked.
When speaking with Bickerton, one of the troopers noted that she talked about someone who was shopping for makeup who weirded her out, and other complaints that didn’t make much sense. When asked about the stolen slippers, valued at $13.97, she said that the slippers she was wearing were old, and that she had them for a while. Later on, the trooper gained information that Bickerton had ripped the tags off of the slippers and walked around Walmart wearing them.
Bickerton denied using any substances that day and claimed she wasn’t on any medications.
The trooper said that Bickerton had slow speech and dry mouth symptoms, along with small pupils. After failing sobriety tests, Bickerton continued saying confusing sentences and the troopers placed her under arrest for retail theft and suspected DUI.
A search of her car recovered a used hypodermic needle with white residue and several bottles of medications in a purse on the floor of the front driver’s side.
Bickerton is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.
DUI
Craig Dauberman, 47, of Athens, was charged with a misdemeanor for a DUI, alcohol: -impaired ability-first offense, failure to display registration and use turn signals.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper pulled Dauberman’s motorcycle over on North Main Street at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 18. He said that he had a few drinks while working on the bike earlier, and that he had taken it for a ride to see if the problems were fixed.
The trooper said that Dauberman failed sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer and blood draw.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.
DUI
Lyle Hottle, 43, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: impaired ability-controlled substance-2nd offense, careless driving, operating a vehicle unequipped with an ignition interlock system, and driving with a suspended license with a schedule 1 drug in his system.
Sayre Borough Police Department said that a trooper recognized Hottle’s car as he drove by on a routine patrol at 12:56 p.m. on Aug. 4. The trooper noted that the car was known to require an ignition interlock, and that his license had been suspended for a previous DUI and non-compliance.
The trooper noted that Hottle appeared nervous at the traffic stop and said that he didn’t know why he didn’t have an interlock ignition for his car.
After he failed sobriety tests, the trooper took Hottle into custody and began to search his car. Soon into the search, Hottle told the trooper that he had needles in his right front pocket. When the trooper pulled 3 used hypodermic needles out of that pocket, he checked the remainder of his person and the car. In total, the trooper recovered 4.8 grams of methamphetamine in Hottle’s possession. He also found baggies and other tools intended for the methamphetamine, along with a THC pen and cartridge and a Pennsylvania medical marijuana card.
He is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 27.
