Strangulation
A woman faces strangulation charges for an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township last Thursday.
Around 4 p.m. on Water Street, 33-year-old Sierra Weaver allegedly strangled a 9-year-old victim with a plastic bag by blocking her nose and mouth with it, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Weaver had an arraignment with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox and has been remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail, police said.
Retail theft
A Rome woman faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise in Athens Township on Oct. 6.
Wal-Mart employees allege that 49-year-old Kathy Jo Miller concealed merchandise in her purse and didn’t pay for the items as she tried to exit the store before being stopped by them, according to court documents.
Athens Township Police said that the stolen items totaled $142.86 and Miller faces a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 23.
DUI
A Sayre man faces DUI charges in Athens Township on Sept. 4.
Athens Township Police said that 42-year-old Erik Paul Wiles was driving south on Wildwood Road with an expired car registration and suspended car insurance, which led to a traffic stop.
He was allegedly acting nervous, fidgeting and sweating when police observed a bag of suspected marijuana, rolling papers and a plastic bag of white residue between the driver’s seat and center console, according to court documents.
Wiles allegedly admitted he was trying to hide the items and handed police a glass smoking device and admitted to smoking marijuana before driving, court documents show.
Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, said police.
A search warrant for the car was completed on Sept. 7 and police found suspected methamphetamine, snort tubes and a small vile with white crystal residue and a mason jar with a green leafy residue, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19 and Wiles faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance of schedule 2 or 3, summary driving an unregistered vehicle, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
