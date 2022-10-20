Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Sept. 18.
Kevin Forrest Flanders, 64, allegedly pulled out a knife and pointed it at a group of teenagers, according to court documents. Towanda Borough police found him standing behind the Knights Out around 6:47 p.m. Officers searched him and found that he had a knife and two metallic smoking devices. He smelled like alcohol and said that he smoked marijuana from the devices.
Flanders faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 10:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A Troy man faces possession charges for an incident in Burlington Township on Sept. 16.
Darrell Lee Struble, 41, was the passenger of a vehicle that was driving on Burlington Turnpike around around 1:06 a.m., according to court documents. The vehicle had a trailer that was swaying and appear to be improperly secured, so it pulled into Hill Top Cemetery.
Pennsylvania State Police approached the vehicle and discovered that Struble had an active bench warrant out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, court documents show. He was taken into custody and a small amount of methamphetamine was located in his pants pocket during a search incident to arrest.
Struble faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr at 9:30 a.m.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda in the early hours of Aug. 15.
Joseph Scott Bowen, 22, was driving at a high rate of speed on Reuter Boulevard and later found at the Dandy Mini Mart around 12:22 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Bowen admitted that he had too much to drink and that he sped up to avoid being pulled over. Field sobriety tests were performed and signs of impairment were observed, police stated.
Bowen faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and summary driving at unsafe speed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Aug. 27.
Evan Michael Johnson, 25, drove the wrong way on Park Street, a one-way road, and turned left onto Main Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was made in the Community Bank parking lot.
He admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages before driving, according to court documents. Signs of impairment were also detected by police. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Johnson faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary driving the wrong way and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Theft
A Towanda man faces theft charges for an alleged incident in Sheshequin Township.
Scott Steven Biddison, 57, stole a 15 gallon barrel of Vastly Specialty Herbicide from a trailer owned by Treesmiths Utility Arborists, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was valued around $400. The theft happened on June 14 between 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The trailer was parked on a job site on the side of Water Road near its intersection with Clark Lane.
Police spoke with a Treesmiths Utility Arborists employee the next day and an area canvas was conducted, according to court documents. Troopers stopped at Biddison’s residence on the road and questioned him about the theft. Biddison admitted to stealing the barrel from the trailer and hiding it on his property. Specifically, the barrel was 200 yards from the work site on the side of the road that was on his property. It was under branches and leaves to keep it concealed.
Biddison was placed under arrest and now faces charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23 at 9:45 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
