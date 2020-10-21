DUI
Gregg David Evans, 31, of Milan, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense, driving an unregistered vehicle with a suspended license, careless driving, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
The Pennsylvania State Police Department said that a trooper was on a routine patrol when he noticed a car drive by with an expired registration. He pulled Evans over at about 12:33 p.m. on Sept. 26 by the Towanda Creek Bridge, where he immediately noticed he wasn’t using his seatbelt.
The officer said that Evans had a raspy voice and constricted pupils, and that he was unable to find the required documents.
When Evans consented to a search of his car, the officer found a backpack containing hypodermic needles, ziplock baggies, q-tips and string, and a small tupperware container with white crystals on the lid. The crystals turned out to be methamphetamine.
The officer noted that Evans failed sobriety tests and refused a drug evaluation test and blood draw.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 4.
DUI
Melissa Ruth McCabe, 44, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense.
The Pennsylvania State Police Department said that an officer, a Certified Drug Recognition Expert, recognized McCabe’s car as a suspect vehicle from the night before as she pulled into the gas pumps at the 474 Reuter Blvd Dandy Mart. He approached her on foot at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 25.
The officer noted that McCabe had a hard time sitting still, and rambled on about random things. McCabe failed sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
After a search of her purse, the officer found a small digital scale, a wallet containing a plastic baggie with white crystals, a bent paper clip and several butane torches.
McCabe refused a drug evaluation test and blood draw.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 4.
DUI
Brett Wayne Stephenson, 37, of Wyalusing, was charged with the misdemeanors for a DUI: controlled substance-schedule 1-first offense, and driving with no rear brake lights.
The Pennsylvania State Police Department said that an officer pulled Stephenson over for the broken light at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 24.
The officer noted that he failed sobriety tests and had poor motor skills. Stephenson told the officer that he had smoked marijuana earlier that night.
The officer transported Stephenson to Towanda Memorial Hospital, where he submitted to a legal blood draw. The lab results showed several narcotics in his system.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
DUI
Thomas Anthony Bostwick, 42, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense, driving with a suspended license, failure to use turn signals, driving with broken tail lights, and careless driving.
The Pennsylvania State Police said that an officer, a Certified Drug Recognition Expert, noticed that Bostwick’s driver side tail light was out at about 9:13 p.m. on Sept. 2. The officer pulled him over when he took a right turn on Second Street, where there are One Way and No Right Turn signs.
Bostwick told the officer right away that his license was suspended. The officer noted that his voice was slow and raspy, but his motions were quick. Bostwick admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that night.
The officer noted that he failed sobriety tests and was transported to PSP Towanda. He was later brought to Towanda Memorial Hospital, where he consented to a legal blood draw. The results came back that he had amphetamine, methamphetamine and Delta9 carboxy in his system.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.