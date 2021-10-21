Theft
A man faces charges for stealing a patrolman’s bicycle.
The patrolman left his mountain bike at the Sayre Police Department on Lehigh Ave around 5 p.m. on Oct. 10 and the bike valued at $1,529.95 was missing when he came back the next morning, said Sayre Borough Police.
On Oct. 17, police found the bike on South Keystone Avenue and the man riding it said that he purchased it from 55-year-old William Tompkins on Oct. 14 at the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart.
The man paid Tompkins $50 for it and Tompkins allegedly told him that he got the bike from the back of a police station.
Tompkins faces charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property, misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night time and summary criminal trespass/simple trespasser.
His bail was set at $25,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Marijuana
A East Smithfield man faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Oct. 9, Athens Borough Police said a welfare check was conducted on a man in a car parked in the pull off on Lois Lane.
He was identified as 25-year-old Stephen Michael Spencer and police smelled marijuana and saw a glass bong in the car
Spencer allegedly said that the bong was used to smoke marijuana and that he had marijuana in the car and police found nine bags of marijuana, a plastic bag with two pipes with residue on them, three plastic bags with small amounts of marijuana inside, a plastic bag with a socket with residue and a metal grinder with marijuana in it, an electronic scale, two prescription bottles with labels removed and marijuana inside them.
Spencer allegedly said he purchased the marijuana from a store in Waverly and when police asked if he had a Pennsylvania medical marijuana card he allegedly said no.
said he used marijuana hours ago, but police saw no indications that he was unsafe to drive,s o police said he was free to leave but still had to answer to charges when he received them in the mail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Theft
A Vestal man faces charges of felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property and summary criminal mischief: damage property in Windham Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said there was a theft at a construction site where the manager left on Aug. 14 and returned on Aug. 16 to find damage to the lock assembly of an enclosed Look trailer and two Darda Splitters were missing.
A man was interviewed by police and said that 43-year-old Jason T. Cavalari asked him to sell two splitters that he stole from the site and Cavalari was interviewed later and allegedly confessed to stealing the two items, according to court documents.
The missing items totaled $36,458.40 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
DUI
A Towanda man faces multiple charges including DUI for an incident that happened on Aug. 4.
Pennsylvania State Police said they observed a car speeding 10 miles over the 45 miles per hour speed limit on State Route 220 in Towanda Township.
The car was driving unsafely and had an equipment violation, which led to a traffic stop on Golden Mile Road and the driver, 34-year-old Daniel Soto Ramirez was acting nervous, had glassy bloodshot eyes and police smelled alcohol in his car, according to court documents.
Police said that field sobriety testing was conducted and Ramirez was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and a box containing a smoking device with suspected marijuana residue was in his back pocket.
Ramirez faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — combination alcohol of drugs, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary careless driving, summary lighting equipment regs., summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary exceeding maximum speed limit and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
DUI
A Nichols man faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and summary careless driving in Windham Township on Sept. 4.
Pennsylvania State Police said they approached a pickup truck operated by 41-year-old Jason Alan Larsen that was sitting in the front parking lot of the Windham Township Building.
Larsen allegedly had glassy bloodshot eyes and the truck smelled of alcohol, which led police to question him about the odor and he said that he had a few drinks before driving, according to court documents.
Police said that field sobriety tests were conducted, which led to his arrest and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Possession
A Rome woman faces possession charges in Towanda Borough.
On Oct. 14, Towanda Borough Police said that 40-year-old Casandra L. Dimarco was driving north on York Ave with a suspended car registration and a traffic stop was conducted in the North Towanda Dandy Mini-Mart parking lot.
She also had a suspended driver’s license, was wanted for a bench warrant and police saw a glass pipe in her car, which led them to place her into custody and discovered a second glass pipe in the car, according to court documents.
Dimarco faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibilities and summary driving an unregistered vehicle and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Possession
A man faces possession charges for an incident on Sept. 10.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw a car traveling east on Route 6 and it failed to signal lane change onto Route 220 southbound and a traffic stop was done just south of Route 6 in North Towanda Township.
Police smelled marijuana in the car and they spoke to the passenger, 38-year-old Justin Anthony Maria, who allegedly said that marijuana was under his seat and police found a green leafy substance under his seat.
Maria faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and summary turning movements and required signals and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
Possession
A Towanda woman faces possession charges.
On Sept. 22, Towanda Borough Police said that an apartment window was broken and they went to check on the resident, 27-year-old Miranda Noel Beauman.
She let police into her apartment and they noticed a glass pipe, plastic straw, aluminum foil and a bag with a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine inside, according to court documents.
Beauman faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
