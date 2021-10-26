DUI
A Wyalusing woman faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on June 19.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 27-year-old Sarah Ann Paddock was speeding in Towanda Borough at the intersection of State Route 6 and South Main Street, which led them to pursue her car.
The car made an abrupt left turn without using its signal onto Liberty Corners Road and a traffic stop was eventually conducted on Railroad Street near the intersection with Liberty Corners Road in Towanda Township, according to court documents.
Police said that they saw alcoholic beverages on the floor of the car and she allegedly said that she had a few drinks before driving, which led to field sobriety tests being performed. She was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Paddock faces charges of summary driving at unsafe speed, summary turning movements and required signals, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) and misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Possession
An Ulster woman faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered on Sept. 18 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24
Pennsylvania State Police said that 38-year-old Natalie Lynn Johnson sent threatening text messages to a protected party and she allegedly confessed to placing a can filled with cocaine and methamphetamine in the projected party’s car.
DUI
An Athens woman faces charges of felony DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) and summary careless driving and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 10.
On Sept. 30, 63-year-old Anne Elizabeth Marshall pulled into an Applebee’s parking lot in Athens Township and she appeared to be under the influence when she exited the car, according to court documents.
Athens Township Police said that her car was parked crooked and when they spoke with her, she smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, which led to field sobriety tests being conducted and she was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on Oct. 3.
Athens Borough Police said that a truck hit a house on Main Street in the borough and that 32-year-old Selina Ariel Rodriguez-Garcia was crouched down at the passenger’s side door and she smelled of alcohol.
She allegedly said that she was using her cell phone at the time of the accident and she had two to three beers earlier, according to court documents.
Rodriguez-Garcia faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment (BAC .08-.10) and summary reckless driving and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Retail theft
A Wellsburg man faces charges of felony retail theft: taking merchandise and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 2.
Athens Township Police said that 27-year-old Andy Lee Smith tried to walk out of Walmart with a large garbage can and full cart that were both filled with items and employees stopped him at the doors and asked for a receipt, but he could not produce one.
Employees said that surveillance shows Smith passing points of sale without attempting to pay for the merchandise that was valued at $2,176.53, according to court documents.
