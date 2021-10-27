Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an incident on May 29.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a car driving south on State Route 6 had an expired car registration and a traffic stop was conducted at a parking spot behind a residence on 3rd Street in Towanda Borough
An unidentified passenger fled on foot while the driver, 33-year-old Brandon Michael Davis was detained and had an active arrest warrant, according to court documents.
He allegedly said that a glass marijuana smoking pipe was in the car and he consented to a vehicle search that led to police discovering a glass smoking pipe, a hollow glass tube used for smoking, a small amount of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, court documents show.
Davis faces charges of two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
A Monroeton man faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
On Sept. 26, Pennsylvania State Police said that 22-year-old Dustin Lynn Crayton appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of a car at the North Towanda Mini Mart, but he alleged that he was actually playing a game on his phone.
Police noticed a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue on the passenger seat and Crayton allegedly gave permission for a car search where police discovered a broken glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue and the glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue on the passenger seat, according to court documents and he allegedly said that he smoked meth out of the pipe earlier, according to court documents.
Retaliation and harassment
A Towanda man faces charges of felony retaliation against a witness or victim and misdemeanor harassment: communication with lewd, threatening, etc. language.
Towanda Borough Police said that 36-year-old David L. Richardson was served a restraining order on Oct. 22 and the next day he allegedly sent four threatening text messages to the victim.
His monetary bail was set at $30,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
DUI
A Wyalusing woman faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on June 19.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 27-year-old Sarah Ann Paddock was speeding in Towanda Borough at the intersection of State Route 6 and South Main Street, which led them to pursue her car.
The car made an abrupt left turn without using its signal onto Liberty Corners Road and a traffic stop was eventually conducted on Railroad Street near the intersection with Liberty Corners Road in Towanda Township, according to court documents.
Police said that they saw alcoholic beverages on the floor of the car and she allegedly said that she had a few drinks before driving, which led to field sobriety tests being performed and she was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Paddock faces charges of summary driving at unsafe speed, summary turning movements and required signals, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) and misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
An Ulster woman faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered on Sept. 18 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24
Pennsylvania State Police said that 38-year-old Natalie Lynn Johnson sent threatening text messages to a protected party and she allegedly confessed to placing a can filled with cocaine and methamphetamine in the projected party’s car.
DUI
An Athens woman faces charges of felony DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) and summary careless driving and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 10.
On Sept. 30, 63-year-old Anne Elizabeth Marshall pulled into an Applebee’s parking lot in Athens Township and she appeared to be under the influence when she exited the car, according to court documents.
Athens Township Police said that her car was parked crooked and when they spoke with her, she smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, which led to field sobriety tests being conducted and she was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on Oct. 3.
Athens Borough Police said that a truck hit a house on Main Street in the borough and that 32-year-old Selina Ariel Rodriguez-Garcia was crouched down at the passenger’s side door and she smelled of alcohol.
She allegedly said that she was using her cell phone at the time of the accident and she had two to three beers earlier, according to court documents.
Rodriguez-Garcia faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment (BAC .08-.10) and summary reckless driving and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Retail theft
A Wellsburg man faces charges of felony retail theft: taking merchandise and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 2.
Athens Township Police said that 27-year-old Andy Lee Smith tried to walk out of Walmart with a large garbage can and full cart that were both filled with items and employees stopped him at the doors and asked for a receipt, but he could not produce one.
Employees said that surveillance shows Smith passing points of sale without attempting to pay for the merchandise that was valued at $2,176.53, according to court documents.
