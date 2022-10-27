DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township during the early hours of Aug. 28.
Catherine Halley Bride, 36, was driving 8 miles over the 40 mph speed limit on Dunn Road around 12:20 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted and Bride displayed signs of impairment due to marijuana. Field sobriety tests were performed and she was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Bride faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary exceed maximum speed limit established by 8 mph and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A Millerton, Pa. woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Albany Township on Aug. 2.
Tamantha Marie Cratsley, 29, swerved six different times and was speeding 9 miles over the 40 mph speed limit around 1 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted on Route 220 near Front Street and the vehicle smelled of marijuana. When asked if there were drugs in the vehicle, she told troopers that marijuana and a pipe were inside it. Police seized a pipe with marijuana residue inside it.
Cratsley faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary exceed maximum speed limit established by 9 mph. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A Waverly, N.Y. man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Township on Sept. 1.
Jacob White, 47, was the passenger of a vehicle that was driving at a slow speed with an expired registration on Burlington Turnpike around 11:49 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted and White gave police a fake name when they asked him what his name was.
The driver denied a consented vehicle search, which led police to call in a K9 unit and it detected narcotics inside the vehicle, according to court documents. Both men were told that they were free to leave and they did. The vehicle was towed and a search warrant was granted. Inside the vehicle, police found a zipper bag between the driver and passenger seat that had a plastic box containing a small amount of methamphetamine and two amphetamine pills, six hypodermic needles and a smoking device with marijuana residue.
White faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement officer. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 9:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.