DUI
Christine Malloy, 31, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense, careless driving, driving without a valid inspection sticker, and driving with a suspended license and open alcoholic beverage.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 6:03 p.m. on Sept. 22, a trooper, a Certified Drug Recognition Expert, was stopped at a red light when he noticed a car travel through the intersection of South Main Street and Merrill Parkway in Towanda with no inspection sticker.
The trooper followed Malloy to Bowen Lane and initiated a traffic stop. He noted that Malloy appeared nervous and was shaking.
When speaking with the trooper, Malloy lied about her past driving history. The trooper confirmed that her license was suspended.
After failing sobriety tests, Malloy admitted to recent drug usage. The trooper took her into custody for DUI. Malloy was taken to PSP Towanda where she refused a blood draw.
A search of her car resulted in seizing two glass smoking pipes from her purse, one being consistent with the use of methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Drug possession
Brian Lee Bastion, 51, of Canton, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 13, two troopers were on 2nd Street in Towanda looking for Bastion for an outstanding warrant. One trooper found him on foot in the area of Poplar Street and Cash Alley.
Bastion was taken into custody and the troopers searched his person. In his backpack, a trooper found a black ziploc bag with two capped hypodermic needles, a baggie with marijuana shake, a folding mirror, and a metal smoking device. The troopers also found another capped hypodermic needle in Bastion’s pocket.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.