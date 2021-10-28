Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an incident on Oct. 10.
Towanda Borough Police said that 41-year-old Jack Jerome Eddy was in the roadway and he flagged them down at the intersection Mean and Main Streets and asked for a ride home.
He allegedly smelled of alcohol, had an alcoholic beverage in his hand and said that he had drug paraphernalia on him, which led police to find a capped syringe, a syringe plunger and a pill bottle with a green leafy substance in his pants pocket, according to court documents.
Eddy faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
A Canton man faces possession charges that occurred in Towanda Borough on Sept. 27.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw 52-year-old Brian Lee Bastion walking on the Merrill Parkway and that he had an active warrant and was later brought before the Magisterial District Court where he plead guilty to an outstanding harassment citation.
He was placed under arrest and allegedly had a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and related paraphernalia, according to court documents.
Bastion faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
A Monroeton man faces charges of DUI and possession for an incident on July 31.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 59-year-old Daniel Dean Shaffer was driving a minivan with a suspended driver’s license at intersection of Airport Road and Liberty Corners Road in Towanda Township and the vehicle swerved multiple times.
A traffic stop was conducted as the vehicle pulled into a driveway and police saw a glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue in a small open dash compartment to the right of the steering wheel and Shaffer alleged that he let people borrow the vehicle and it must be theirs, according to court documents.
Shaffer allegedly said that he was meeting people to get marijuana and field sobriety tests were conducted, which led to his arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and the passenger of the minivan alleged that Shaffer had been drinking alcohol during the day before driving and that he uses marijuana and methamphetamine, court documents show.
A search warrant on the car led police to find a cigarette pack with a clear bag of suspected methamphetamine inside it, a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine residue, a rolled marijuana joint and they also found a plastic baggie with suspected marijuana inside it under the driver’s seat cushion and a marijuana grinder with residue was found in the glove compartment, court documents show.
Shaffer faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance of a Schedule 2 or 3, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.
He also faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.
Police said that they served an arrest warrant on him on Sept. 27 and found him walking along Brockton Road in Monroe Township, where they arrested him and found a clear bag of marijuana and a metal smoking pipe with marijuana residue in his pants pocket, according to court documents.
A Monroeton woman faces possession charges for an incident on July 31.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they saw a minivan driving at the intersection of Airport Road and Liberty Corners Road in Towanda Township and the driver was a man that they knew had a suspended driver’s license.
A traffic stop was conducted as the vehicle pulled into a driveway and the front passenger was identified as 52-year-old Mary Alice Vanderpool, according to court documents.
Police said that they saw a glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue in a small open dash compartment to the right of the steering wheel and the driver alleged that Vanderpool had purchased methamphetamine and it was in a cigarette pack in the car and she also had marijuana in the car.
A search warrant on the car led police to find a cigarette pack with a clear bag of suspected methamphetamine inside it, a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine residue, a rolled marijuana joint and they also found a plastic baggie with suspected marijuana inside it under the driver’s seat cushion and a marijuana grinder with residue was found in the glove compartment, court documents show.
Vanderpool faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
