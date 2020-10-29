Drug crime
Logan Teneyck, 21, of Towanda, was charged with a felony for the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, a 3rd degree felony for criminal use of communication facility, and the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession without a license or registration to possess.
The Towanda Borough Police Department said that on Nov. 7, 2019, a criminal informant told an officer that Teneyck advised them that he had two “8-balls” of methamphetamine that he’d sell for $175. The officer noted that an “8-ball” is 3.5 grams.
The officer made contact with the PA Attorney General’s Office and the Bradford County Drug Task Force and told the CI to continue to communicate with Teneyck on Facebook Messenger.
The CI informed the officer that Teneyck told them to meet him across the street from a residence on 3rd Street in Towanda. BCDTF members spread out to different areas near the residence to set up surveillance. An agent drove the CI to the meeting location and provided them with $175 in recorded bills.
The agent noted that they arrived at the meeting spot at 8:10 p.m. Four minutes later, Teneyck entered the car. The agent saw the CI take the clear ziploc bag of suspected methamphetamine from Teneyck and give him the money.
They dropped Teneyck off at another location in Towanda. The interaction was over at 8:19 p.m.
All those involved met at a predetermined location and the CI was searched before and after the controlled purchase.
A field test later showed that the contents of the ziplock bag weighed 4.4 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Teneyuck was held at Bradford County Prison from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25 at a $10K bail, and was released on a bond.
A formal arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.