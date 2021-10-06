Assault
A man faces charges of assault that occurred on Sept. 21 in Sayre Borough.
Sayre Borough Police said that 32-year-old Derek Jon Morris allegedly pulled a knife on the victim and fled the apartment.
The victim had a black and blue right eye that was also red and swollen and alleged that Morris punched her several times in the face, according to court documents.
Morris faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and summary harassment: subjecting other to physical contact.
His bail is set at $30,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 12.
DUI
A Sayre man faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on Aug. 24.
Sayre Borough Police said that 32-year-old Troy Dearborn Cartwright drove past police at the intersection of Packer Ave and Desmond Street with an inspection sticker that was expired for almost a year, which led to a traffic stop at the Dandy Mini-Mart parking lot at the intersection of W. Packer Ave and South Elmer Ave.
According to court documents, Cartwright and his car had the odor of marijuana and he alleged said that he smoked marijuana that morning and police noticed that he had slow relaxed movements and speech, bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils during a field sobriety test that he consented to.
Cartwright was placed into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and he faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: Schedule 1, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and summary driving without a license.
A preliminary hearing was set on Sept. 28 and he is awaiting a pre-trial conference as of Oct. 1.
Theft
A man faces charges of theft that occurred on Sept. 22.
Sayre Borough Police said that they received a call from a resident who said that two packages were stolen off his front porch on Lincoln Street and that he had video of the theft recorded on his security camera.
The times stolen were a Dallas Cowboys football helmet valued at $200 and a package of pens valued at $5, according to court documents.
The resident put the video of Facebook leading to people contacting police to allege that 39-year-old Christopher L. Applegate was the thief, court documents show.
Police said they proceeded to find Applegate walking down Lincoln Street and placed him under arrest.
Applegate faces charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property and misdemeanor receiving stolen property and his bail was set at $50,000, while preliminary hearings are scheduled for today and Oct. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Retail theft
A man faces charges of retail theft and trespassing in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township Police, Wal-Mart employees gave them still photos and video footage of a retail theft that occurred on Oct. 30, 2019, which alleged showed the thief walked out of the store with items valued at $102.02 concealed on him.
The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Joshua Tyler Decker and a criminal background check showed that he was arrested and plead guilty to a previous retail theft on June 7, 2019, according to court documents.
Police said that Decker was issued a trespass notice from Wal-Mart that prohibited him from entering any of its properties and that he has a revoked driver’s license.
Decker faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise, summary defiant trespassing and summary driving without a license.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for today and Oct. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Possession and vandalism
An Elmira man faces multiple charges that include possession and vandalism that occurred on Sept. 21.
Sayre Borough Police said that 26-year-old Craig Anthony Hamilton was hitting a sign on North Keystone Ave in South Waverly Borough.
Hamilton became argumentative with police and was yelling obscenities, which led officers to try placing him under arrest for disorderly conduct and he pushed officers’ hands away, leading to a struggle and he was taken to the ground, according to court documents.
He was told to place his hands behind his back and refused and tried to place his hands in his pockets until police eventually handcuffed him, court documents show.
Police alleged that crystal methamphetamine was in his pocket and that it was shy of an ounce with a street value of $1,000 and had a weight similar to illegal narcotics that are sold and distributed.
Hamilton faces charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor institutional vandalism, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor disorderly conduct with intent to create a hazardous or physically offensive condition, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not regulated, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary criminal mischief/damage to property intentionally, recklessly or by negligence.
A preliminary hearing was held on Sept. 28 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and a formal arraignment is scheduled on Oct. 28 with the Honorable Evan Williams III.
DUI
An Athens woman faces multiple charges that included DUI on July 16.
Athens Township Police said that 40-year-old Victoria Lynn Trindle was driving north on Elmira Street with an expired registration plate, which led to a traffic stop in front of Rosalyn Court.
Trindle handed police a photo copy of her driver’s license and they discovered that her license was suspended, according to court documents.
Police said that her pupils were pinpoint-sized, she allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier and she agreed to a field sobriety test, which led to her arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
A search of her vehicle led to police finding a bag of 16 hypodermic needles, a preloaded hypodermic needle with suspected methamphetamine, two prescription bottles with the labels ripped off with one containing suspected methamphetamine and the other containing numerous Zolpidem pills and a bag with a glass smoking device in it, court documents show.
Trindle faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance or metabolite, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary driving an unregistered vehicle, summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not regulated.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Obstruction
A Towanda woman faces charges of misdemeanor obstructing the administration of law or other government function and misdemeanor tampering with or fabricating physical evidence for an incident on Sept. 20.
Towanda Borough Police said that a traffic stop was conducted at the American Legion on a car with 21-year-old Alyssa R. Kolosky in the front seat.
When police returned to their car to check the driver’s paperwork, they were dispatched to an alleged fight at a Dandy Mini-Mart and officers returned the information back to the driver without the opportunity to issue traffic citations, according to court documents.
Police arrived on the alleged scene, but there was no fight in progress and they spoke with employees who said there never was a fight, court documents show.
Bradford County 911 told police that the number belonged to a man associated with Kolosky, so they went to her house and the man who made the call was there, said police.
Police spoke with the man who allegedly admitted to making the call and giving a fake name and number because Kolosky contacted him and said that she and the driver were stopped by police and they needed his help because they had marijuana in the car at the time of the traffic stop, court documents show.
Kolosky allegedly took police to the backyard where they found the man’s phone, which she threw out the window to avoid having police find it, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
DUI
A Monroeton man faces DUI charges after being in a single vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 220 and State Route 414 in Monroe Borough on Aug. 28, said Pennsylvania State Police.
Troopers arrived on the scene and saw a utility pole snapped in half and blocked both lanes of travel, according to court documents.
The driver, 38-year-old Timothy M. Dillman allegedly admitted to falling asleep while driving and police noticed that he had alcohol on his breath, watery bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils, court documents show.
Police said that Dillman allegedly confessed to drinking alcohol before driving and he agreed to perform field sobriety tests, which led to police arresting him for being under the influence of alcohol.
Dillman faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary careless driving and summary disregard of a single traffic lane and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Possession and obstruction
A Rome, PA man faces multiple charges in Towanda Borough.
On Aug. 27, the Towanda Borough Police said they stopped a car on Main Street driven by 28-year-old Dylan James Olmstead for displaying an invalid registration.
A glass bong was removed from the car by police and Olmstead admitted that he had marijuana in a bag in his possession and he gave it to the officers, according to court documents.
Police searched the car and found a plastic bag containing purported methamphetamine in Olmsted’s wallet that he allegedly admitted was methamphetamine, court documents show.
Olmstead faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driving an unregistered vehicle and summary display plate card in improper vehicle.
Bail was set at $65,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled on Oct. 13 for these charges.
Olmstead also faces charges of misdemeanor false alarm to agency of public safety and misdemeanor obstructing the administration of law or other government function for an incident on Sept. 20.
Towanda Borough Police said that a traffic stop was conducted on a car at the American Legion and while they were checking the driver’s paperwork, they were dispatched to an alleged fight at a Dandy Mini-Mart and they returned the information back to the driver without the opportunity to issue traffic citations.
When police arrived on the alleged scene, there was no fight in progress and they spoke with employees who said there never was a fight, court documents show.
Bradford County 911 gave police the phone number that called in the alleged fight and when police called it, it went to the voicemail of Olmstead.
Police spoke with Olmstead at a house he frequents and he allegedly admitted to making the call and giving a fake name and number because the front seat passenger contacted him and said she needed his help because she had marijuana in the car at the time of the traffic stop, court documents show.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 10 for these charges.
