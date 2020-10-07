Car crash
Jeremy Wilkinson, 45, of Towanda, was charged with a misdemeanor of drug use, careless driving, and failure to yield at stop signs and yield signs; DUI-controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 220 and Hemlock Run Road on Aug. 10. Wilkinson was found pacing in front of his car, which had major front-end damage.
After his admission to causing the crash and smoking marijuana earlier that day, he was placed under arrest for a DUI.
Wilkinson’s preliminary hearing will take place at 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
DUI
Seth Forbes, 20, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors of underage drinking and driving, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway, driving at a hazardous speed and careless driving.
The Pennsylvania State Police made contact with Forbes while he was in the emergency room at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. After a chemical blood draw it was confirmed that Forbes had a blood alcohol content of .101.
His preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 16.
Possession
Jason Vanderpool, 30, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Vanderpool disposed of a plastic bag containing used hypodermic needles and some rubbish including a piece of mail addressed to his Main Street apartment in a dumpster behind Clarks Furniture store. Vanderpool admitted that the bag was his and that he did not have permission to use that dumpster.
Vanderpool’s preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Assault
William Skidmore, 64, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors of simple assault and harassment for physically assaulting and pushing the victim to the ground in the driveway of his residence on April 5.
Pennsylvania State Police said that the victim reported the incident and had minor injuries including bruises to the body, a cut on the nose and a broken finger. The victim’s glasses were also broken during the incident.
Skidmore’s preliminary hearing is set for 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Lack of compliance
Brandon Juckett, 25, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors of driving with a suspended license and an expired inspection certificate after refusing to comply with Pennsylvania law at a traffic stop on Aug. 21.
The Pennsylvania Police said that they noticed Juckett’s expired inspection sticker while he was driving. They reported that when Juckett was pulled over, he argued with the officer and refused to get back into his vehicle after being told to multiple times. Juckett was taken into custody after the officer had to call for a back-up unit to detain him.
Juckett’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Possession
Joshua Vanderpool, 31, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia on July 28 for four glass smoking devices, twenty-one hypodermic needles, a grinder, plastic bags and containers with suspected methamphetamine, and a small amount of marijuana intended for personal use.
The Pennsylvania State Police said that Vanderpool was going door to door for assistance after he ran out of gas in Litchfield Township. Residents had called the police about a suspicious person loitering around the residencies. Police reported that Vanderpool was getting gas for his vehicle when they arrived. He was taken into custody after an NCIC query revealed that he had multiple warrants out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s office.
It was later revealed that Vanderpool was not the registered owner of the car and that he was borrowing it from a friend for conflicting reasons. A search of Vanderpool’s person and the passenger seat of the vehicle resulted in finding the drug paraphernalia.
Vanderpool’s preliminary hearing is set for 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Possession of firearm
Stephen Space, 38, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor of the possession of a firearm while prohibited on Sept. 21.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they went to Space’s residence to speak with him about a protection from abuse violation. Upon arrival, Space’s wife warned police that she believed Space was still in possession of a firearm. Police noted that Space’s PFA demanded that he relinquish all firearms within his possession after 24 hours or provide an affidavit.
Space claimed that he was told he could keep his gun despite what the PFA stated. Police seized the firearm and Space was processed for the offense.
His preliminary hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Car crash
Reid Brown, 35, of Milan, was charged with a misdemeanor for the use/possession of drugs, DUI: -controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense, careless driving, and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.
Pennsylvania State Police said that on Aug. 19, an officer responded to a single-car crash into a utility pole in the opposite lane. Brown told the officer that he had fallen asleep while driving home from Pottstown Comprehensive Treatment Center in Stowe. Brown had watery eyes and slow speech as he showed the officer a prescription for methadone. He admitted to using unprescribed marijuana before the crash.
Brown was taken into custody after failing sobriety tests. A DRE evaluation at PSP Towanda revealed that Brown was under the influence of a narcotic.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 30.
Drug discovery
Neal Cretelle, 45, of Towanda, was charged after Pennsylvania State Police found 134 live marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia with the intent to manufacture and sell marijuana.
Troopers arrived at Cretelle’s 3rd street residence on Oct. 21, 2019 in a response to a report of marijuana plants being grown in the apartment. A constable said that the landlord of the building was in the process of evicting Cretelle.
A search warrant was prepared for the PSP Clandestine Laboratory Response Team to arrive and dismantle the plants.
Cretelle has a preliminary hearing set for 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Bad check
Kristi Adams, 52, of Wyalusing, was charged with a misdemeanor for writing a bad check for furnished restitution and failing to make good on the issued check.
According to Bradford County Detectives, Adams wrote a check in the amount of $1,134.60 on June 24 while knowing she had insufficient funds in the account. On July 9, the victim was made aware of the issue by the Pennsylvania State Bank, when he had an additional service charge fee of $10.
Contact was made with Adams on July 16 and as of Sept. 21, she has failed to write a good check.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Vandalism
Donna Molyneux, 71, of New Albany, was charged with a misdemeanor for institutional vandalism for burying a dog on the gravesite of John E. Stevens and Nancy V. Stevens.
A report of the disturbance to the gravesite was made by the deceased’s daughter. Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper was dispatched to the Miller-Laddsburg Cemetery on Laddsburg Hill Road on Aug. 16 and saw a 2x2 area of loose dirt on the lot.
An officer spoke with Molyneux at her home the next day, when she admitted that she buried the dog there in mid-May. She advised that she knew it was wrong, but said that it was what J. Stevens would have wanted.
Molyneux’s preliminary hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Prohibited firearm possession
Jack Shumway, 42, of Towanda, was charged with a felony for the possession/transfer of a firearm while prohibited on Aug. 5.
Pennsylvania State Police said that an officer responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Reuter Blvd. That investigation led to a seized revolver and the possessor of that firearm to be taken into custody. The possessor told the officer that Shumway had given him the gun.
The last record of sale for the gun was back in March, when Shumway’s father gave it to him.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Car crash
Sean Sherwood, 20, of Levittown, was charged with drinking and driving while underage, DUI: -influence of alcohol-impaired ability-first offense, failure to drive within a single lane, operating an ATV on a non-designated road, speeding and recklessness, and the underage purchase and consumption of alcohol.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper arrived at the scene of a single-car crash in Franklin Township on Sept. 4. Upon arrival, the officer saw that the vehicle was totaled on the side of the road and the operator, Sherwood, had already been taken to Robert Packer Hospital for medical treatment.
The officer spoke with Sherwood at the hospital and learned that he had been drinking that night before operating the vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 30.
DUI
Morgan Keller, 34, of Hatboro, was charged with a misdemeanor on Aug. 23 for drinking and driving, DUI: alcohol-impaired ability-first offense.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper was dispatched to the area of 28364 Route 220 on Aug. 23 in response to a report of a male who appeared to be unresponsive at the driver’s seat. The officer found Keller asleep in his illegally parked car. Keller appeared disheveled and confused and couldn’t find his driver’s license. He admitted to drinking earlier that day but believed he was able to drive home from Wilawana to Hatboro.
Keller failed sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. On Sept 11, a toxicology report analysis revealed that his blood alcohol content was 0.248 at the time of arrest.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 30.
DUI
Cherilyn Fisher, 56, of Towanda, was charged with a misdemeanor on Aug. 17 for drinking and driving, DUI: alcohol-impaired ability-first offense, illegally driving a vehicle unequipped with an ignition interlock, failure to drive within a single lane, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said that an officer patroling the intersection of Main Street observed Fisher’s car take a wide left turn over the Towanda bridge and into a Dandy Mini Mart parking lot while entering the other lane of traffic for no apparent reason. Once she noticed the patrol car following her, she immediately backed out of the lot and went back over the bridge to where she was just before.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and saw that Fisher had bloodshot and glassy eyes. She admitted to drinking earlier that day and agreed to submit to field sobriety tests.
Fisher’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 30.
