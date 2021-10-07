Reckless endangerment
A Towanda man faces reckless endangerment charges after allegedly chasing the victim with his van on Old Sawmill Road in Wysox Township on Aug. 9.
Pennsylvania State Police said they spoke with the victim who said that she was in the van with 32-year-old Thomas John Fabyan and he allegedly was driving erratically and making lewd comments at her.
He got angry when she asked to be let out of the car and when she got out and started walking up Old Sawmill Road, Fabyan drove at her at high speeds and almost hit her, according to court documents.
The victim ran and hid in a ditch as Fabyan continuously drove up and down the road speeding and allegedly yelled “I’m going to hit you,” court documents show.
A witness said he heard a man yelling out of the van and heard the vehicle speeding up and down the road that night and another witness who was in the car at the time of the incident told police that Fabyan was speeding and yelling out of the vehicle, court documents show.
Fabyan faces charges of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, summary harassment: subjecting other to physical contact and summary disorderly conduct: creating a hazardous/physically offensive condition.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Marijuana
A Wysox woman faces charges after Pennsylvania State Police saw a vehicle driving with illegal window tinting in Towanda Borough on Sept. 24, according to court documents.
A traffic stop was conducted on 3rd Street and the window tint was too dark for officers to see inside the car and the driver was identified as 21-year-old Sydney Paige Schoonover, court documents show.
Police said that they smelled marijuana in the car and Schoonover allegedly said that she smoked recently and a field sobriety test was conducted, but did not reveal indicators of impairment.
She was asked by police if marijuana was in the car and she allegedly said no and consented to a car search where police discovered a marijuana grinder with a small amount of marijuana and a smoking pipe with marijuana residue, according to court documents.
Schoonover faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary improper sunscreening.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
DUI
An Endicott man faces DUI charges for an incident on July 10.
Pennsylvania State Police said they pulled over 20-year-old Luca M. Hadlick on State Route 6 in Wyalusing Township for driving too closely behind the vehicle in front of him and that his car smelled of marijuana.
Hadlick allegedly said he smoked marijuana before driving and he agreed to a car search where police found a plastic baggie of suspected marijuana and a glass smoking pipe in the car, according to court documents.
A field sobriety test was conducted and Hadlick was placed under arrest after police determined he was impaired and incapable of driving, court documents show.
Hadlick faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: Schedule 1, summary careless driving, summary follow too closely, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.
DUI
A Waverly man faces DUI charges that occurred on July 28 in Windham Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said they were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on LeRaysville Road where the driver, 22-year-old Nathaniel M. Mattison smelled of marijuana and had glassy eyes.
A field sobriety test was done and Mattison was placed into custody when police determined he was impaired and incapable of driving and he allegedly said he had marijuana and paraphernalia in his vehicle and police found them in a backpack in the vehicle, according to court documents.
Mattison faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance with impaired ability, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary driving at unsafe speed, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.
