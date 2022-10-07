Possession
A Towanda woman face possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Sept. 25.
Mika Jo Cron, 38, was allegedly yelling and throwing items at the victim in a hotel room of Rodeway Inn around 1:15 a.m., according to court documents.
Towanda Borough police arrived and saw a glass bulb pipe with burnt powder residue next to her hotel bed, court documents show. There was also a torch lighter on the bed. Police stated that the items are commonly used for ingesting methamphetamine.
Cron faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary harassment by physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.
DUI
A Rosedale, N.Y. man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Wysox Township on July 15.
Reginald D. Guillaume, 32, made an illegal U-turn on Golden Mile Road and entered the Aldi parking lot in an area labeled “Do Not Enter,” according to Pennsylvania State Police. His vehicle had no license plate displayed at the time.
A traffic stop was initiated and police smelled marijuana in the vehicle and saw that Guillaume had bloodshot eyes, according to court documents. Field sobriety tests were performed and signs of impairment were detected, which led to his arrest for driving under the influence.
After his arrest, Guillaume consented to a vehicle search and police found drug paraphernalia inside a backpack within the vehicle, police said. The items included a partially smoked marijuana cigarette, two plastic bags of suspected marijuana, two packs of rolling papers and a marijuana grinder.
Guillaume faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary U-turn unsafely, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary improper display plate, summary obedience to traffic-control devices and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Sheshequin Township on Aug. 27.
Michael John Power, 48, was following a vehicle too closely and speeding down Bridge Street, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Bridge Street and Sheshequin Road. Power also failed to use his turn signal while making a right hand turn.
A traffic stop was conducted on Sheshequin Road and police smelled alcohol on his breath, according to court documents. He stated that he had two beers about an hour before being pulled over. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Power faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, summary follow too closely, summary duties at stop sign, summary signal improper, misdemeanor driving with a DUI suspended license: third or subsequent violation and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.
