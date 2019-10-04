DUI
Richard Daub, 58, of Havre De Grace, Maryland is facing DUI related charges following an incident in North Towanda on Aug. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police clocked Daub at 76 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. After detecting the odor of marijuana, Daub was asked to exit the vehicle and perform a standard field sobriety test. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. Daub was taken for a blood draw which revealed the presence of a schedule one controlled substance in his system.
Daub is facing charges of misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, summary violation exceed 55 mph in other location by 21 mph and summary violation careless driving.
Daub has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Ulster altered document
Daniel Heeman, 36, of Troy is facing a charge of misdemeanor poss/sale/use display documents following an incident at the intersection of Route 6 and Saco Road in Ulster on Sept. 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop on a white Nissan and found the inspection sticker to be taped on. The driver of the vehicle stated that Heeman gave them the inspection sticker. Heeman was contacted at the Bradford County Correctional Facility and stated that he gave the sticker to the driver from his Ford Mustang before going to prison.
Heeman has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Terroristic threats
James Mordent, 23, of Towanda is facing terroristic threat related charges following an incident on Main Street in Towanda on Oct. 1.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police were contacted by two victims who stated that Mordent seemed to be following them on the street and making gestures as to slicing their throats and choking them. Neither of them claimed to be associated with Mordent, according to the police.
Mordent is facing charges of misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and misdemeanor stalking — repeatedly comm. to cause fear.
Mordent is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Theft
Jesse Kraus, 31, of Towanda is facing theft related charges following an incident in Towanda on Sept. 13.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police were contacted by a victim who stated that Kraus had used her debit card without permission after borrowing the victim’s car. The victim brought in a debit card statement from the bank showing two purchases thought to have been made by Kraus. When the victim confronted Kraus she denied having used the card, but the victim found the card by the door. Kraus was asked by the police if she used the card and she admitted to doing so.
Kraus is facing charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the third degree and two counts of misdemeanor access device issued to another who did not authorize use in the second degree.
Kraus has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 13 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
