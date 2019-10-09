Monroeton theft
Elizabeth Hagadorn, 30, and 30-year-old Thomas Allen of Towanda are facing a charge of misdemeanor theft of service following an incident in Monroeton on Sept. 7.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a motel in Monroeton for the report of theft of services. Hagadorn and Allen are accused of staying at the motel from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1 without paying their bill of $436. The police spoke with both Hagadorn and Allen who stated that they were homeless and lacked the funds to pay the hotel bill. They intentionally left the motel without paying the amount due, according to the affidavit.
Hagadorn and Allen have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 13 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sayre simple assault
Gregory Vandyke, 40, of Sayre is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact following an incident in Sayre on Oct. 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Sayre Borough police were contacted by a victim stating that she had gotten into a fight with Vandyke. Vandyke is accused of busting open a locked door that the victim was hiding behind and choking the victim. A witness heard the incident happen from outside the residence.
Vandyke has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre person not to possess firearms
Kevin Learn II, 31, of Sayre is facing charges of three counts of felony person not to possess, use, etc. firearms in the second degree following an incident on Keystone Avenue in Sayre on Sept. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Sayre Borough police were dispatched to the residence due to the report of a dispute. The police had already been at the home previously for a dispute and Learn had agreed to go inside and sleep. Learn stated that he would take a ride to his sister’s home, but wanted to get his keys from the ignition of his truck. An officer was informed by a witness that Learn had a loaded gun in the truck at that time. Learn was requested to stop and the 30-06 rifle was found next to a box of ammo and a crossbow. Learn is a convicted felon and is not permitted to own a firearm, according to the affidavit. The residence was searched and a Stevens Model 320 20 gauge shotgun and a .22 Crickett rifle were found.
Learn has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
