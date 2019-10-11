Warren DUI
Patricia Jochum, 49, of Warren Center is facing DUI related charges following an incident in Warren on Sept. 20.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a reported hit and run crash. A utility pole was struck and a 40 mph speed limit sign was also struck previous to the utility pole. The suspect vehicle was found at a nearby driveway and the troopers went to the residence. A member of the residence stated that they hadn’t been driving the vehicle at that time. They related that Jochum had driven the vehicle. Jochum entered the living room and is accused of having an odor of alcohol coming from her breath, according to the affidavit. After a preliminary breath test displaying a .131 percent positive result, she was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .149 percent blood alcohol content.
Jochum is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol — first offense, summary violation fail to keep right, summary violation disregard traffic lane, summary violation careless driving, summary violation accidental damage to unattended vehicle or property and summary violation fail to notify police of accident.
Jochum has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
Nathan Krager, 23, of Rome is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Golden Mile Road in Towanda on Sept. 22.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police observed a white van parked at a cell phone business while the business was closed. The vehicle sped out of the parking lot going 75 mph in a posted 40 mph zone, according to the police. The vehicle parked at a gas station and the driver went inside before troopers could speak with him. The driver was contacted in the gas station and stated his name was Kyle Scott. The trooper knew the driver was actually Krager due to a previous incident. Krager was placed under arrest due to the suspicion of DUI and a felony warrant.
Krager is facing charges of misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement in the third degree, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, summary violation driving without a license, summary violation exceed max speed limit established by 35 miles per hour and summary violation careless driving.
Krager has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Wyalusing DUI
Kristie Ramey, 46, of Wyalusing is facing DUI related charges following an incident at a gas station on Route 6 in Wyalusing on Aug. 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for the report of a driver passed out at the wheel in the parking lot. Troopers made contact with Ramey who is stated to have been in a confused state and repeatedly dozing off. After some standard field sobriety test, Ramey was taken for a blood draw which revealed the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, clonazepam and oxycodone.
Ramey is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — metabolite — first offense, and misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense.
Ramey has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Asylum drug possession
John Vanderpool, 35, of Towanda is facing marijuana possession and DUI related charges following an incident on Tiptop Road in Asylum on Aug. 31.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed a blue Ford Mustang parked alongside the road and spoke with the driver. Vanderpool was found to have a suspended license and an odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Vanderpool was found to be in possession of marijuana and was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test. Vanderpool was taken into custody and refused a blood draw.
Vanderpool is facing charges of misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense and summary violation driving while operator’s privilege is suspended or revoked.
Vanderpool has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
