Sayre aggravated assault
Dennis Smith, 27, of Wellsville is facing aggravated assault related charges following an incident at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Behavioral Science Unit on Oct. 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched to the hospital after a patient reportedly assaulted a hospital staff member. After an investigation, it was determined that Smith attacked the hospital staff member in the kitchen by attempting to choke them. A witness and a victim confirmed the story. Smith was heard by a witness prior to the incident in his room saying to the effect that a ‘Michael’ wanted Smith to kill the hospital staff member. The affidavit states that ‘Michael’ is a voice in Smith’s head. Smith was out on bail for a similar incident at another hospital in Elmira, according to police. Smith was interviewed and stated that he just wanted to kill someone and didn’t care who it might be.
Smith is facing charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree, misdemeanor strangulation — applying pressure to throat or neck in the second degree, misdemeanor disorderly conduct engage in fighting in the third degree, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Smith is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Monroe criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a criminal mischief related incident that occurred on Penn Drive in Monroe between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23. According to the release report, a fire extinguisher was taken from an unlocked vehicle and sprayed onto another vehicle parked in the parking lot. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
Athens DUI
Christopher Quintana, 30, of Towanda is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Wolcott Hollow Road in Athens on Oct. 25.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police witnessed Quintana driving 51 miles per hour in a posted 40 mph speed zone along with other traffic infractions. A traffic stop was conducted and Quintana had an odor of alcohol, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Quintana admitted to drinking and stated that he was on parole. A standard field sobriety test was performed and Quintana was taken for a blood draw.
Quintana is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol — first offense, summary violation driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended, summary violation fail to keep right and summary violation driving unregistered vehicle.
Quintana has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 13 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sayre DUI
Lisa Johnson, 25, of Athens is facing DUI related charges following an incident on North Lehigh Avenue in Sayre on Sept. 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Sayre Borough Police were dispatched to an incident at a tavern for an individual banging on the back door to gain entry. Johnson was identified as the individual and was in a running vehicle when officers arrived. After a failed standard field sobriety test, Johnson was taken for a blood draw which revealed the presence of cocaine, benzoylecgonine and a blood alcohol content of .175 percent.
Johnson is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — second offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — metabolite — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — combination alcohol/drugs — first offense and summary violation driving while operators privilege is suspended or revoked.
Johnson has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 13 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.