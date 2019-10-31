LeRaysville simple assault
Katherine Christman, 54, of Wysox is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment following an incident in LeRaysville on Oct. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by Christman who stated that she was having issues with the victim. Troopers found through investigation that Christman had struck the victim in the face during a verbal argument. Christman admitted to striking the victim causing an injury to the victim’s eye, according to the affidavit.
Christman has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 5 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wysox simple assault
Eric Dinelli, 33, of Towanda is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact following an incident on Leisure Drive in Wysox on Nov. 26.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a reported physical fight between multiple individuals. Upon an investigation it was determined that Dinelli had run at a male victim in the parking lot and attacked him. The victim had sustained injuries and Dinelli ran on foot after a witness stated they were calling the police.
Dinelli has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
