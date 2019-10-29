Wyalusing theft by deception
The Pennsylvania State Police responded to a reported credit card fraud related incident in Wyalusing on Sept. 27. According to the affidavit of probable cause, an unknown actor opened a line of credit through a bank and ordered apparel. The incident is under further investigation at this time.
Herrick criminal mischief
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a criminal mischief related incident that occurred on Herrickville Road in Herrick on Oct. 25 or 26. A mailbox was damaged at the residence and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Warren burglary
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation was conducted into a burglary related incident that occurred on Highland Lake Road in Warren between Sept. 9 and Oct. 5. An unknown actor entered the garage of the victim and stole two chainsaws, a log splitter and a welder, according to the police. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Leroy bad checks
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident regarding bad checks that occurred on Windfall Road in Leroy between February and March. According to police, an individual renting from a victim’s farm wrote two checks for rent payments that were not able to be cashed. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Monroe theft
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a victim left a cell phone outside of a bar on Thrasher Lane and it may have been taken by an unknown actor(s) on Oct. 24. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at (570) 265-2186.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.