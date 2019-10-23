Athens retail theft
Jacob Franks, 26, of Nichols is facing retail theft related charges following an incident at Walmart in Athens on Aug. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police received information from one of the store’s asset protection associates. Franks was identified as one of the individuals ticket switching items in order to get a lower price. The total loss to the store was deemed as $56.90.
Franks is facing charges of misdemeanor receiving stolen property in the third degree, summary violation retail theft — alter label/pricing marking and summary violation retail theft — take merchandise.
Franks has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Wilmot DUI
Stanley Jones, 41, of Bellefonte is facing DUI related charges following a motor vehicle accident on Tubach Pond Road in Wilmot on Sept. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were in pursuit of a motor vehicle and found Jones hiding in the rear seat of the offending vehicle. Jones was found with several injuries and explained that he had been in a motor vehicle collision on Tubach Pond Road in Wilmot. Jones displayed signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine and admitted to using methamphetamines an hour prior. Jones’ vehicle was found crashed against an embankment and a bag of methamphetamine was found at the crash scene. A blood draw revealed the presence of amphetamines and cannabinoids.
Jones is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, summary violation driving while BAC. 02 or greater while license suspended, summary violation disregard traffic lane, summary violation driving at safe speed, summary violation careless driving and summary violation operating vehicle without valid inspection.
Jones has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Litchfield DUI
Emily Hoey, 31, of Sayre is facing DUI related charges following a motor vehicle accident on Evans Road in Litchfield on Aug. 20.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a single car vehicle accident and found a vehicle crashed into a ditch. Troopers spoke with a witness who stated that Hoey was following very close to her back bumper and was swerving all around the road. The witness saw the vehicle crash behind her so she stopped to render aid, according to the affidavit. The witness observed Hoey cut her seat belt off and leave the scene with a male passenger. Hoey then returned to the scene later, according to the affidavit. Hoey admitted that she was on suboxone, ibuprofen 800, alprazolam, doxycycline and had a medical marijuana card at the time of the incident. Hoey stated that the crash occurred due to an oncoming vehicle crossing the double yellow lines toward her vehicle. The witness stated that no other vehicle was on the road at that time. Hoey’s vehicle was searched and revealed a plastic container of marijuana, a white round pill suspected to be lorazepam, one orange pill suspected to be suboxone, and containers of heroin. A blood draw of Hoey revealed the presence of clonazepam, alprazolam and THC.
Hoey is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance schedule one — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane, summary violation follow too closely, summary violation careless driving and summary violation fail to use safety belt — driver and front seat occupant.
Hoey has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Fleeing a police officer
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Christopher Joe Adams, 33 of LeRaysville with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, disorderly conduct and three relating charges following an incident in Stevens Township on Oct. 10.
According to police records, police received a complaint of Adams firing a BB gun onto a property neighboring his house.
While searching for Adams officers observed a white Nissan pickup truck that matched the description of his vehicle and found that Adams has a suspended license and expired Pennsylvania inspection, according to court documents.
Police records show that when police began to follow the truck Adams, who was driving, turned left onto a road and accelerated, reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour after police emergency lights were turned on. After an approximate 1.8 mile chase the vehicle was pulled into a driveway.
According to court documents, Adams was ordered out of the vehicle without further incident and officers asked him if he had seen the lights and sirens of the patrol vehicle and he answered “yeah.”
Adams has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.