Canton criminal mischief
The Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a criminal mischief related incident on Kelley Road in Canton on Oct. 19. According to the affidavit of probable cause, a victim related that three pear trees on the property were destroyed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Franklin theft
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a reported theft from Borden Road in Franklin between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18. According to the affidavit of probable cause, two Interstate vehicle batteries, two aluminum cylinder heads and five gallons of diesel fuel were taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Canton unauthorized use of motor vehicle
The Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident involving the unauthorized use of motor vehicles on Route 14 in Canton between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The vehicles were at Bradford County Sanitation Inc. and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Burlington theft
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a theft related incident occurred at a Franklindale Road residence in Burlington between Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. According to the affidavit of probable cause, two chainsaws, an air compressor and a toolbox with miscellaneous hand tools were taken from a victim’s front porch. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Wysox false alarms
The Pennsylvania State Police responded to a reported alarm on Ennis Lane in Wysox on Oct. 17. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm and charges were filed on the business, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Canton theft
The Pennsylvania State Police responded to a Newell Road location in Canton for a reported theft that occurred on Oct. 11. The victim related that the suspect took a pack of cigarettes and a $20 bill from her purse following a verbal argument, according to police.
Wysox criminal mischief
An investigation was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a reported criminal mischief incident on Ennis Lane in Wysox on Oct. 5. According to the affidavit of probable cause, several locks and latches to a storage unit were found damaged. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation are encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Rome theft
According to a release report from the Pennsylvania State Police, approximately 175 gallons of diesel fuel was siphoned from Quandel Susquehanna Supply Construction Zone in Rome by an unknown actor on Oct. 15. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Wysox drug paraphernalia
Shelby Grippo, 26, of Towanda is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Route 6 in Wysox on Sept. 9.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed a male leaning into the window of a vehicle. When troopers drove closer to the vehicle, the male ran and the vehicle began to pull away, according to the affidavit. Grippo was found at the wheel of the vehicle and a search of the vehicle resulted in a bag of narcotics and a digital scale with an unknown white residue.
Grippo is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Grippo has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wilmot theft from motor vehicle
The Pennsylvania State Police responded to a theft related incident that occurred on Sept. 30 on Cotter Road in Wilmot. According to the release report, 12 gallons of gasoline was taken from a tractor parked along the roadway. No suspects have developed at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.