Ulster drug paraphernalia
Stephanie Schrader, 30, of Ulster is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Cash Creek Road in Ulster on Oct. 16.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the residence after a parole officer found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Schrader’s bedroom. The methamphetamine was found inside a jewelry box. A digital scale and a clear plastic bag containing six hypodermic needles were found inside the dresser.
Schrader is facing charges of two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation.
Schrader is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Burlington DUI
Duane Slater, 40, of Towanda is facing DUI related charges following a motor vehicle accident on Route 3009 in Burlington on Oct. 3.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident and found a 2003 Ford F-150 with front impact damage next to a large tree which also had damage. It was discovered that the vehicle hit the tree head on and spun into a mailbox before coming to rest on top of an electrical wire fence. Slater refused questioning and did make statements of being drunk, according to police.
Slater is facing charges misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane and summary violation careless driving.
Slater has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Athens unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Jared Jayne, 24, is facing a charge of misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor/other vehicle in the second degree following an incident in Athens on Sept. 4.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police received a call from a victim stating that they allowed a male to borrow their vehicle, but he had failed to return it. The vehicle was found by Athens Township police following a traffic stop and Jayne was the driver. Jayne admitted to Towanda Borough police that he was using the vehicle and not returning it to the victim.
Jayne is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 30 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Drug paraphernalia
Marc Petrucci, 33, of Towanda is facing a charge of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation following an incident on Third Street in Towanda on Oct. 9.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police were dispatched to a Third Street residence after parole agents stated that Petrucci attempted to run from them. Petrucci was found in possession of a small blue bag that contained methamphetamine.
Petrucci is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 30 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Bad checks
Melissa Adams, 41, of Sayre is facing charges of four counts of misdemeanor bad checks in the third degree and two counts of misdemeanor bad checks in the first degree following an incident at a bank on Sept. 18.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police received information from Visions Federal Credit Union in regard to Adams committing a crime of bad checks. Adams was seen submitting six of the bad checks on video surveillance. The bank is at a loss of $3,985.86 on Adams’ bank account.
Adams has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.